The Neshannock High softball team made history Monday afternoon.
The Lady Lancers pulled away for a 9-0 PIAA Class 2A first-round win over Penns Valley on the Lady Lancers' home field.
Neshannock picked up its 47th consecutive victory, snapping a tie for what is believed to be the longest consecutive softball winning streak in the WPIAL with Hempfield.
"I will say that I thought we came out very flat," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "I don't think we played our best game. We didn't have the same energy as we've seen the last few games.
"Winning the 47th game in a row is exciting. I'll admit, I actually forgot about it. It is something that we talk about to the girls for something for them to be proud of. Ultimately, the way you think about history and most teams can't come close to, I'm definitely proud of these girls and the effort they give. We have to focus on one game at a time."
The Lady Lancers (21-0) will square off against Sharpsville on Thursday in the quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined. The Blue Darlings advanced with a 15-4 four-inning decision over Moniteau. Neshannock defeated Sharpsville on March 27, 11-1.
"We know for sure they have several good players," Lash said. "They have a great shortstop. Really great defensive players, great offensive players. Great pitching. It won't be an easy task.
"The girls have to come in fully focused. Every team improves throughout the season. We have to be ready to have a good game against them."
Addy Frye went the distance to pick up the win. Frye gave up seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
"Addy did well," Lash said. "Maybe it wasn't her strongest performance of the season.
"We were able to get them swinging at strike three. That was a really aggressive hitting team. It didn't matter what pitch I was calling, they were putting the bat on the ball, and it was causing her to throw more pitches each inning. Twelve strikeouts was great."
Neshannock notched nine total hits, including two each by Jaidon Nogay, Gabby Quinn and Jadyn Malizia. Malizia also added a triple.
Gabby Perod drove in two runs.
The Lady Lancers scored three runs in the first inning without getting a hit. They worked three walks in the frame and took a base on a hit-by-pitch.
Hunter Newman walked with the bases loaded, Quinn recorded a run-producing groundout and Perod added a sacrifice fly.
Jaidon Nogay notched an RBI single in the second for a 4-0 Neshannock lead.
The first two Lady Lancers made quick outs in the third inning. But, Perod drew a walk and Ali Giordano singled. A throwing error allowed the fifth run to score and give Neshannock a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Lancers put the game away in the fifth inning, scoring four runs. Perod added her second sacrifice fly of the game. A passed ball scored Quinn for a 7-0 margin and Malizia tripled in courtesy runner Katherine Nativio for an 8-0 advantage.
"I thought we were a little bit flat offensively," Lash said. "I don't think we saw the strong hits that we see from the multiple players in our lineup.
"We were hitting some hard grounders. It wasn't the quality of hitting that we normally can produce."
Neshannock scored three runs in the first, a run in the second, a marker in the third and four more in the fifth.
