WEXFORD — The Neshannock High softball team pulled away for a win Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Lancers stretched a two-run lead with a six-run fifth inning to claim a 10-0 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round victory over Burgettstown at North Allegheny High School.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
“It took us a little bit of time to get going offensively,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said.
The Lady Lancers (18-0) move on to battle Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at a time, date and site to be determined in the semifinals.
The Lady Blue Devils bow out at 12-8.
Addy Frye (14-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Frye allowed three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. She added three hits and a pair of RBIs as well.
“I think she did a great job,” Lash said. “She was efficient. She hit her spots well and she kept their batters off balance.”
The Lady Lancers recorded 15 total hits.
Gabby Perod provided three hits and two RBIs for the winners. Jadyn Malizia and Hunter Newman chipped in with a pair of hits each.
Abigale Measel drove in two runs. Gabby Quinn swatted a two-run homer in the fifth and finished with three RBIs. Aaralyn Nogay delivered a solo home run.
Neshannock posted two runs in the first, six in the fifth and two in the sixth.
