Perfection.
Only one game, one team stands between the Neshannock High softball team, state gold medals and an unblemished mark.
Conwell-Egan Catholic is that squad.
The WPIAL champion Lady Lancers have raced through the first 25 games unscathed. They will look to cap the stellar season in style at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University’s Beard Field when they battle the Lady Eagles in the PIAA Class 2A championship game.
“I think it’s exciting and a great opportunity for the players, coaches, community, and families,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “It’s an exciting time overall.”
The Lady Lancers (25-0) advanced with a 13-6 state semifinal victory over WPIAL Section 4 rival Laurel. It marked the fourth win over the Lady Spartans in as many meetings.
Laurel led that semifinal encounter 5-2 after four innings.
“I think we’re better because we’ve played the best,” Lash said. “The top two teams in the state in double-A are neighbors in Lawrence County.
“Playing them and beating them four times, I really believe we’ve played our best opponent four times. We’re better for having played Laurel. It helps prepare for a big game like Friday.”
“Neshannock is a very good team,” Conwell-Egan coach Sandy Hart said.
“They have a freshman pitcher that throws hard. We have to play our ‘A’ game to win.”
Conwell-Egan (14-9), the District 12 champion, moved on to the title tilt with a 7-2 verdict over Claysburg-Kimmel.
“We’ve found a little bit on them. We’ll get a glimpse on some hitting,” Lash said of her knowledge of the Lady Eagles.
“We’ve been focusing lately on ourselves and having a good understanding of what we’re capable of.
“We’ve been focusing on all of our strengths. There’s more of a focus on ourselves than the opponent.”
The Lady Eagles’ Lily Milewski was ejected for using an illegal bat in the semifinal win over Claysburg-Kimmel, according to reports from the Bedford Gazette and Altoona Mirror.
The team’s coach Sandy Hart also was ejected as a result.
The ejection was ruled a restrictive disqualification by the umpires. The bat was carrying an improper trademark, meaning it was required to have a high school federation stamp on it. Instead, the bat had a USAAA stamp.
Hart, however, dismissed those claims.
The Lady Lancers have played with a swagger throughout the season. Not even that three-run deficit to Laurel could stop Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers own 13 shutout wins, including four of their seven total postseason games. Neshannock has been held to single digits just eight times.
Six Lady Lancers — Neleh Nogay, Aaralyn Nogay, Hunter Newman, Ali Giordano, Abigale Measel, and Gabby Quinn — are looking for a second state championship this academic campaign. In the winter, those six girls grabbed not only WPIAL gold but state gold as well.
“It’s just confidence. Confidence comes from being prepared,” Lash said of the team’s game-to-game demeanor and championship pedigree. “They are prepared because this is what they’ve spent most of their life doing.
“Being prepared is just what makes these girls confident. The girls are supportive of each other.
“They’re one big happy family. They enjoy being together.”
Said Neleh Nogay on how the team opened the season after a lengthy basketball season, “I definitely went in to the beginning games not as confident as I usually am because I didn’t have a ton of practice before.
“The long basketball season was definitely really fun and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Freshman Addy Frye (20-0) will make the start in the circle for Neshannock.
Frye has 172 strikeouts in 103 innings pitched.
“Addy’s strength is simply to go out and pitch and do it well,” Lash said. “She’s strong. She’s calm. She has that high softball IQ. She knows what she has to do.
“She has many best pitches. It just depends on the game. Some games it’s her drop curve, some a rise ball. I’m confident with calling any pitch for her. She has really good velocity and location.”
Frye also is lethal at the plate. She is batting .463 (38 for 82) with 15 doubles and a triple. She leads the team in home runs (8) and RBIs (49).
Hunter Newman continues to pace the Lady Lancers in hitting with a .647 average.
She is 44 of 68 at the plate with 13 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs.
“Hunter is just somebody that we’re comfortable with; very comfortable with her at the plate,” Lash said.
“She walks in there with confidence. She’s a competitor and she performs well under pressure.
“I’m feeling confident that she will show us something big on Friday. She’s a really great contact hitter. If she has two strikes on her, she’s probably going to get the bat on the ball to get another pitch. She is hitting some really hard shots to the outfield. She sees the ball well.”
Neshannock boasts just one senior, but it’s a key senior.
Neleh Nogay is the team’s lone 12th grader. Nogay is a Fordham recruit and the team’s starting centerfielder. She is batting .483 (29 for 60) with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 RBIs.
“Neleh is one girl that we all want to do it for the most,” Lash said of their senior leader. “To be that girl that owns a lot of championships, she’s one heck of an athlete.
“Having natural ability is one thing. But spending extra time working at what you do like she does, she deserves to be a champion.”
Nogay leads the team in stolen bases with 32 and her younger sister Aaralyn is right behind with 28.
“Neleh is a contact hitter,” Lash said. “You have many options with her. But, swinging away, she gets nice, lined shots.
“She can be deadly down the line, too. You could potentially be looking at an inside-the-park home run. If she gets on, we’re at a great advantage.”
Defense also is a strength for Neleh Nogay.
“She covers a lot of ground out there,” Lash said. “She knows where she has to be. She can judge the ball well. She’s a great director out there. It’s fun to watch her.”
Ahlana Sesa (11-8) will start for the Lady Eagles in the circle.
“Ahlana is very competitive,” Hart said. “She’s always prepared. She’s a very good defensive pitcher.”
Katey Brennan paces Conwell-Egan in batting with a mark over .500.
Lash noted what her team needs to do Friday to snare a state championship.
“I think we just need to go in and play our game,” she said. “Just focus on knowing what we can do.
“We need to go in Friday and know that we have so many positives of what we can do during any game. It’s exciting. People are just very excited for our girls and for our baseball team, too.”
Neshannock’s expected lineup, according to Lash will be: batting leadoff Neleh Nogay (center field), batting second Aaralyn Nogay (shortstop), batting third Frye (pitcher), batting fourth Newman (first base), batting fifth Gabby Quinn (third base), batting sixth Gabby Perod (catcher), batting seventh Ali Giordano (second base), batting eighth Katherine Nativio (right field), batting ninth Katie DiMuccio (designated player). Jadyn Malizia is the flex, playing in left field.
