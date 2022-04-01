The Neshannock High softball team opened the season in impressive fashion Friday.
Addy Frye pitched and slugged the Lady Lancers to a 21-0 WPIAL Section 4-2A road win over Freedom.
Frye had two hits, including a three-run homer in the second inning. She finished with four RBIs. Frye (1-0) also started and tossed two innings, allowing one hit and no walks with six strikeouts.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Lancers recorded 14 total hits.
Katherine Nativio, Aaralyn Nogay, Gabby Perod and Gabby Quinn recorded two hits each for Neshannock. Nogay and Perod and knocked in two runs apiece.
Aleena Frengel belted a three-run homer in the third.
Abigale Measel tossed one scoreless inning of relief for the Lady Lancers. She struck out three batters and gave up one hit.
Neshannock scored five runs in the first, 12 in the second and four more in the third. A total of 15 girls got in the game for the Lady Lancers.
“The pitchers were efficient. It was an overall team effort,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said.
Baseball
Neshannock 10, Beth-Center 7
The Lancers pulled away for a nonsection home win over the Bulldogs.
Deandre Alberico (1-0) picked up the win on the hill. He allowed three hits and had six strikeouts.
“Deandre Alberico got his first career win. He was lights out for me to shut it down,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “Beth-Center was a playoff team and they lost to Laurel in double A. We toughed through the elements.”
Grant Melder had two hits for the winners, while Andrew Frye and Jack Glies drove in two runs each.
JR Prossen recorded three hits and drove in a pair of runs.
“I want to compliment JR Prossen. He has established himself as our number two hitter and has been a tremendous leader all spring for our squad. He had a tremendous approach at the plate and came up with some really clutch hits,” Quahliero said. “I was extremely proud of the way our team battled through all seven innings tonight. It was a nice win heading into the Riverside series. I think I played 14 guys tonight so total team effort.”
The Lancers posted 10 total hits.
Neshannock scored three runs in the fist inning, four in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.