Addy Frye was stellar in the circle Monday for the Neshannock High softball team.
Frye tossed a complete game in leading the top-seeded Lady Lancers to a 10-0 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round victory over Charleroi in five innings at Mars High School.
Frye (14-0) allowed three hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“It was a good win. A good performance by the girls,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “Addy did a really nice job pitching. That was backed up by a really good defensive performance.”
The win sets up a third meeting with fifth-seeded Laurel (16-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster College in the semifinals. Neshannock (20-0) defeated the three-time defending WPIAL champion Lady Spartans both times — 6-1 and 8-5 — in Section 4 action.
“I feel that will be a great game,” Lash said of Wednesday’s semifinal. “Both teams will be ready to play and both teams will be ready to win.
“Pitchers will be completely focused and ready to give it their all.”
The Lady Lancers slugged nine hits. Hunter Newman led Neshannock with three hits and two RBIs. Aaralyn Nogay added a pair of hits for the victors. Gabby Quinn drove in two runs for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock scored four runs in the first, three in the second and three more in the fifth.
Laurel 4,
Chartiers-Houston 1
SEWICKLEY — Autumn Boyd tossed a complete-game gem for the Laurel High softball team Monday.
Boyd allowed just three hits and an unearned run in the Lady Spartans’ 4-1 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round victory over Chartiers-Houston at Sewickley Academy High School.
Fifth-seeded Laurel (16-3) advances to meet Neshannock in the WPIAL semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster College. The teams are Section 4 rivals. The top-seeded Lady Lancers (20-0) handed the Lady Spartans two of their three losses.
The top four teams from the WPIAL in Class 2A qualify for the PIAA playoffs. The loser of the Neshannock-Laurel tilt will compete in a consolation game on May 31 at a time and site to be determined. The winner moves on to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game and square off against the survivor of the Frazier-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart clash on June 2 at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field at a time to be determined.
Addison Deal and Grace Kissick had two hits each for Laurel. Deal delivered a home run as well.
Laurel scored a run in the first, two in the third and one more in the seventh.
Chartiers-Houston scored its run in the seventh.
Seneca 7,
Wilmington 6, 8 innings
ERIE — The season is over for the Wilmington High softball team.
Lauren Konkol swatted a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Seneca to a 7-6 District 10, Class 2A first-round playoff win over the Lady Greyhounds. The game was played at Penn State-Behrend.
Wilmington’s season ends at 11-7.
“This team battled. It was a heartbreaking loss for them, especially the three seniors,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said. “It was a good game. Somebody had to win and we were on the losing end of it. The girls never gave up.
“We had 12 hits to their 10 and we only had two strikeouts and they had 12. It tells you the team was putting the bat on the ball and doing everything right. The chips didn’t fall our way. We learned a lot as a team today, we wanted another crack at Sharpsville, but that fell short. It’s a strong promise for next year for 2023.”
The Lady Bobcats advance to meet Sharpsville on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
Wilmington put two runners on base with two outs in the seventh inning with the game tied at 6. However, the Lady Greyhounds weren’t able to plate the runners.
Seneca (16-4) held a 6-4 lead after five innings. The Lady Greyhounds tied it at 6 on in the sixth on an RBI double by Graeson Grubbs and a squeeze bunt.
Ava Williamson got the start in the circle for the Lady Greyhounds before being relieved by Jadyn Flick. Williamson worked four innings, allowing six hits and six runs — three earned — with six walks and eight strikeouts. Flick threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four hits and one run — earned — with four strikeouts.
Karah Deal tripled for the Lady Greyhounds.
“I got a young squad and I got some new freshmen coming up next year hungry also,” Frank said. “It’s going to make for some good competition.”
Wilmington tallied three runs in the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Seneca scores four markers in the second, two in the fourth and the winning tally in the eighth.
