The Neshannock High softball team continues to roll.
Wednesday, the Lady Lancers cruised into the WPIAL playoffs with another impressive performance.
Neshannock amassed 16 hits, three of which were home runs, in an 11-1 WPIAL nonsection road win over West Allegheny.
The Lady Lancers (18-0) are bidding for a No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. The playoff pairings will be released Thursday evening. The Lady Indians, a Class 5A member, dropped to 12-4.
Neleh Nogay posted four hits, including a triple and two RBIs for Neshannock.
Addy Frye delivered three hits, including two home runs and five RBIs. She belted a two-run homer in the first inning and a three-run blast in the sixth. Frye has eight home runs on the season.
Abigale Measel notched three hits and Gabby Perod provided a pair.
Gabby Quinn connected for a solo home run in the first inning, her third dinger of the season.
Measel (6-0) went the whole way to pick up the win. She surrendered five hits and an earned run with a walk and eight strikeouts.
“They passed the test we put before them this week,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “We scheduled Ellwood City, Armstrong and West Allegheny. They were all strong teams.
“The girls, really every game, approached it very relaxed. We had a great combination of speed and power. Combine that with the home runs that were hit. The girls are having fun. Defensively, it’s a really good performance.”
Neshannock plated three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
West Allegheny scored its run in the sixth.
Union 9, Riverside 5
Mia Preuhs paced the Class 1A Lady Scots to a nonsection road win over the Class 2A Lady Panthers.
Preuhs pitched five innings and gave up five hits with eight strikeouts. She also had three hits.
Mallory Gorgacz garnered two hits for Union (17-3), while Addy Nogay knocked in three runs.
Piper Jendrysik tossed two innings.
Union scored two runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Riverside (9-6) registered two markers in the first, one in the second and two in the sixth.
Beaver 6, Laurel 1
The Lady Spartans were limited to just one hit in a nonsection home loss to the Lady Bobcats.
Addison Deal delivered the lone hit for Laurel as well as the only RBI.
Autumn Boyd went the distance in taking the loss. Boyd gave up five hits and two earned runs with five walks and 10 strikeouts.
Beaver hurler Peyton List walked four batters and struck out 17.
Laurel (12-3) scored its run in the first frame.
The Lady Bobcats (16-0) plated solo tallies in each of the first four innings, while adding two more in the fifth.
Baseball
Blackhawk 8, Ellwood City 2
The Wolverines fell short on the road in nonsection action against the Cougars.
Nick Magnifico started and took the loss. Magnifico tossed three innings, allowing three hits and four runs — one earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
The Wolverines (8-10) recorded seven hits, including a two-run double by Ashton Wilson that scored Zach Wiley and Carter Lutz.
Ellwood City scored two runs in the third inning.
Blackhawk (9-7) notched three in the first and five more in the fifth en route to securing the victory.
