The Neshannock High softball team picked up a win Saturday in a battle of WPIAL Class 2A heavyweights.
Addy Frye tossed a complete-game gem to pace the Lady Lancers to a 3-1 WPIAL nonsection home win over Ligonier Valley.
The game was a rematch of last year’s WPIAL second-round playoff contest, which the Lady Rams won, 1-0. Ligonier Valley is the state runner-up in Class 2A.
Frye (8-0) gave up two hits and an unearned run with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
“I think Addy pitched well,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “The 12 strikeouts shows she was holding her own out there; she kept batters off balance.
“It’s possible we could face them again. Their pitcher was throwing things that were moving. She kept us off balance. I don’t think we hit particularly well. We have time to work on it.”
Cheyenne Piper pitched for Ligonier Valley in place of Youngstown State recruit Maddie Griffin.
“If we face them again, it will be against Maddie Griffin,” Lash said. “They’re saving her in case we play them in the playoffs. We faced her last year. We know she has a lot of movement. She’s a tough one. We know that.”
Neshannock improved to 11-0, while the Lady Rams dipped to 10-3.
The Lady Lancers laced six total hits, led by Hunter Newman with a pair. Ali Giordano delivered a triple for the winners.
“Hunter Newman was a difference maker. She did a great job taking extra bases when she could,” Lash said. “Addy Frye did a great job, too. (Catcher) Gabby Perod made a great play on a double play.”
Neshannock scored a run in the second and two more in the fourth.
The Lady Rams plated their marker in the third.
Track and field
Wilmington competes in event
Wilmington’s Lindsey Martineau led the way at the Hermitage Invitational. The event was hosted by Hickory High.
Martineau took first place in the 100 hurdles in 15.83 and second in the 300 hurdles in 48.59.
Emma Mason claimed sixth place for the Lady Greyhounds in the 400 in 1:03.69.
The Wilmington girls’ 400 relay team took second in 51.36. The team was made up of Sarah Dieter, Martineau, Maria Mitchell and Becka Book.
The Lady Greyhounds’ 3200 relay team claimed fifth in 10:39. Book, Ava Shearer, Lia Vastano and Mason competed on that team.
In boys action, Wilmington’s Willum Sheffler placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-11.
