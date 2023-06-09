The Neshannock High softball team was able to hang on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Lancers scored the game’s first two runs and made them stand up in a 2-1 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal win over Sharpsville at Westminster College.
Neshannock defeated the Blue Darlings on March 27, 11-1.
“It was a nailbiter. Sharpsville came ready to play. They were aggressive in the batter’s box,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “I don’t think we were ourselves offensively. But, we played great defense.
“We have to get back to work offensively. It might have been good for us to have a close game and face some adversity.”
The Lady Lancers (22-0) won their 48th consecutive game and locked up a spot in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. They will square off against Everett (24-0) on Monday at a time and site to be determined. Everett eliminated Laurel in the first round, 15-12.
Neshannock is the defending PIAA Class 2A champion.
“Everett is a good-hitting team,” Lash said. “Their pitching is obviously good. You have to have good pitching at this stage.
“(Laurel coach) Frank Duddy said be ready for them. They go into he box very aggressive. We have to make sure we have our ‘A’ game defensively.”
Neshannock scored its two runs in the bottom of the third. Aaralyn Nogay opened the inning with a walk and her younger sister Jaidon Nogay followed with a single to center. The center fielder booted the ball, allowing Aaralyn Nogay to come all the way around from first to score and Jaidon Nogay went to third on the play.
Addy Frye struck out for the first out of the frame. Hunter Newman delivered an RBI double to plate Jaidon Nogay with the second run. Gabby Quinn and Gabby Perod both struck out to end the inning and strand Newman at second.
“That’s the typical inning when you’re looking to string things together,” Lash said. “It wasn’t as big of an inning as we would have hoped for.
“Jaidon Nogay hit a nice single up the middle. Hunter had a great at-bat; a beautiful double. We have to string those hits together.”
Jaidon Nogay finished with a team-best two hits.
The Blue Darlings (19-4) answered quickly in the top of the fourth to cut it to 2-1.
Keeley Whitaker led off with a walk on a 3-1 count, marking Sharpsville’s first baserunner. Whitaker stole second and Miah Applegarth popped out. Whitaker moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Lily Palko.
“I do know that Palko was coming up. She is just a very tough player to pitch to,” Lash said.
Frye got Izzie Candiotti to ground into an inning-ending double play to preserve the Lady Lancers’ 2-1 lead. Candiotti hit a high bouncer right to Aaralyn Nogay. She stepped on second and threw to first to complete the double play.
“That was another great double play by Aaralyn Nogay,” Lash said. I thought we played very well in the field.
“Addy looked great. Really, keeping Palko to a single was great. I thought Addy pitched very well to their big hitters.”
Neshannock had just three baserunners the rest of the way. One reached on an error, while Jaidon Nogay notched an infield single and Gabby Quinn singled. Both singles came in the fifth frame. Gabby Perod struck out to end the inning.
Sharpsville had one total hit over the fifth and sixth innings. The Blue Darlings got a two-out walk and a single in the seventh to put runners at first and second. Bella Ritenour, though, popped up to Hunter Newman at first base. Newman squeezed the ball in her glove near the dugout for the final out of the game.
Frye (18-0) picked up the win, allowing three hits and an earned run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
“She was locating her fastball,” Lash said of Frye. It was high and low. Her changeup looked great. She has to work on trusting it more.”
A sophomore, Frye transferred to Neshannock prior to her ninth-grade year from Sharpsville.
“I talked to her a little bit before the game,” Lash said. “There’s no pressure on her.
“It’s been a couple of years since she played with these girls. It wasn’t looked at as a big deal. I think pressure was building a little bit on her later in the game.”
Frye leaned on the defense behind her to help nail down the win.
“Playing great defense was real important,” Lash said. “We do have one of the best defenses, top to bottom.
“I know the girls are going to give it their all. Our outfielders were prepared to be on the move. Addy pitched very well and she was surrounded by great defense.”
Neshannock recorded six hits off Sharpsville pitcher Breanna Hanley. Hanley gave up two runs — one earned — with a walk and eight strikeouts.
“Hanley was more inside and outside. She worked the corners of the plate,” Lash said. “The changeup worked a couple of times for her.
“We also showed we weren’t disciplined a couple of times. She kept us off balance. Some of our bigger hitters didn’t have the performance that they wanted today. We weren’t ourselves in the batter’s box. She threw a lot of first-pitch strikes.”
