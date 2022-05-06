The Neshannock High softball team continues to roll.
Aaralyn Nogay paced the Lady Lancers with three hits in a 7-0 WPIAL Section 4-2A road win over Riverside.
Neshannock (11-0 section, 14-0 overall) tallied 11 hits.
Gabby Perod and Gabby Quinn recorded two hits each for the winners, while Perod produced two RBIs.
Addy Frye and Hunter Newman also drove in two runs apiece.
Abigale Measel (5-0) started and pitched a complete game to pick up the victory. Measel surrendered six hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
“We went into the game knowing we couldn’t take them lightly,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “That’s why we had a big inning that first inning.
“Abigale pitched well throughout the game. We wanted to stay undefeated in the section.”
Riverside is now 6-5, 7-5.
Neshannock notched three runs in the first, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Sharpsville 6,
Wilmington 0
The Lady Greyhounds managed just three hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A loss.
“We were flat,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what. It was not what I expected.
“Our team is a lot better than what we showed tonight. I think the girls learned a lot from tonight. They’re battlers; they’ll be back. We have a great group of girls. They’re hungry. We just didn’t perform tonight.”
Ava Williamson started and suffered the setback. Williamson worked four innings, giving up 11 hits and six earned runs with no walks and a strikeout.
The Lady Greyhounds dropped to 8-2, 9-4.
Sharpsville scored two runs in the first, two in the second and two more in the fourth.
Central Valley 6,
New Castle 0
The Lady ‘Canes were blanked in a Section 3-4A home defeat to the Lady Warriors.
New Castle (4-7, 4-8) collected six hits.
“We held them until the fifth inning,” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said. “We stranded some runners in key spots. The girls battled each inning. We played good defense.”
Morgan Piatt (4-7) went the distance in taking the loss. Piatt allowed 12 hits, six runs — five earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Central Valley (8-3, 8-4) scored two runs in the first, three in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Laurel 17,
Shenango 0
The Lady Spartans cruised to a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Wildcats.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango was limited to two hits.
Malayna Joseph took the loss, tossing a complete game and giving up 11 hits with a strikeout.
Grace Kissick pitched the whole game in earning the victory. Kissick gave up two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Laurel scored two runs in the first, seven in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth.
Baseball
Wilmington 12,
Kennedy Catholic 8
Garrett Heller helped lead the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Golden Eagles.
Heller posted two hits, including a two-run home run and four RBIs. Heller clubbed the homer in the second inning, his first dinger of the season.
Wilmington (8-2, 9-4) slugged 12 hits. Ben Miller, Dom Serafino, Cole McCallister and Shane Book also had two hits each. Serafino plated three markers and Book added a pair.
Isaac Schleich (2-1) started and picked up the victory. Schleich tossed four innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs with six walks and four strikeouts.
Wilmington plated three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Kennedy Catholic (3-9, 3-11) collected two markers in the fourth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
