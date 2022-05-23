Addy Frye was stellar in the circle Monday for the Neshannock High softball team.
Frye tossed a complete game in leading the top-seeded Lady Lancers to a 10-0 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round victory over Charleroi in five innings at Mars High School.
Frye (14-0) allowed three hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“It was a good win. A good performance by the girls,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “Addy did a really nice job pitching. That was backed up by a really good defensive performance.”
The win sets up a third meeting with fifth-seeded Laurel (16-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster College in the semifinals. Neshannock (20-0) defeated the three-time defending WPIAL champion Lady Spartans both times — 6-1 and 8-5 — in Section 4 action.
“I feel that will be a great game,” Lash said of Wednesday’s semifinal. “Both teams will be ready to play and both teams will be ready to win.
“Pitchers will be completely focused and ready to give it their all.”
The Lady Lancers slugged nine hits. Hunter Newman led Neshannock with three hits and two RBIs. Aaralyn Nogay added a pair of hits for the victors. Gabby Quinn drove in two runs for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock scored four runs in the first, three in the second and three more in the fifth.
