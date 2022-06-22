Neshannock softball coach Jackie Lash saw changes and progress made while she was in school and now she’s noticed a positive experience as a coach.
The 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX is Thursday and Lash commented about gender equality.
“When I was growing up, I wasn’t primarily a basketball player, that was late 80s, we didn’t have some of the other programs in our school,” Lash said. “I went to Mohawk; we didn’t have volleyball available, softball available. As time went on, the schools began to see a need and interest. I remember one girl going out in the baseball team and I can’t help but think that’s something that maybe triggered a softball program was needed.”
“I feel we’ve been blessed and fortunate with an open-minded school board that could see the need for academics or athletics,” Lash said. “Neshannock has done a great job of promoting that equality. Our softball program was fortunate to get a turf field.”
Lash commented that Title IX factored into getting a junior high softball program for Neshannock.
“It’s been about eight years ago now. I’m the one who went to our superintendent at Neshannock and asked if we could get a junior high softball program started,” Lash said. “I didn’t have to do a lot of pushing on that. We have a lot of athletes coming up through the years. I would assume Title IX plays a factor when administrators are being approached. We have a very open minded staff.”
Lash thinks that the progression of gender equality is right where it needs to be at Neshannock.
“I’m sure I might be in the minority in my feeling,” Lash said. “I know what it took for me to get a junior high program at the school and just being able to speak to the needs to administrators and the school board I just felt there was a lot of support. The junior high volleyball program started at the same time. I don’t feel either of us had any problems ever. I just think we just have athletic young ladies that work hard and there’s just a lot of support community and school wise.”
Neshannock’s lone senior on the softball roster, Neleh Nogay, noticed discrepancies based on gender in the realm of sports.
“It’s gotten a lot better but just boys games of any sort, baseball, basketball have had more fans than girls generally,” Nogay said. “A lot of the boys have been coming to support us which is very nice. It helps out a lot so we go and support them.”
Neleh was valedictorian for Neshannock’s graduating class of 2022, a multiple WPIAL champion and two-time state champion. She commented on the progression of equality in sports.
“I think we’re getting there,” Nogay said. “Like I said, definitely bigger crowds for guys. I’m not sure why that is but it seems to be getting better.”
Nogay commented that a shift in the social atmosphere could have came from the COVID pandemic. She believes it made people want to get out more and bring a level of support to the community at large.
Nogay praised Lash.
“She’s helped me become the player I am,” Nogay said of Lash. “Her coaching is amazing. She helps me figure out everything I need to do. She really pushes us to support the boys so they come to support us.”
COMING THURSDAY: An interview with New Castle High girls basketball coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph, reflecting on gender equality from playing on the hardwood at New Castle High to coaching her alma mater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.