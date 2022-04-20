A pair of Neshannock High boys doubles teams took the court Tuesday in the WPIAL Section 2-2A Doubles Tournament.
The event was held at Brady’s Run.
The No. 1 Lancers team of seniors Sammy Ball and Bain McGann claimed the No. 8 seed. They were defeated in the round of 16 by Beaver, 10-5.
Neshannock’s No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Michael Melaragno and Evan Hendry won their play-in match against Beaver Falls, 10-2. In the round of 16, they were they were knocked off by the second-seeded team from Central Valley, 10-0.
The top 4 teams advance to the WPIAL Doubles Tournament on Tuesday at Bethel Park.
“I thought the boys played and competed very well during the tournament,” Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “The competition really brought the best out in both of them.”
