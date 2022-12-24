By Joe Sager
Neshannock and Mohawk made big impacts in the Midwestern Athletic Conference race this fall
Both teams reached the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs as a result. And, both squads had a lot of players represented on the Midwestern Conference all-star teams, too.
Lancers Jonny Huff, Aiden Shaffer, Jackson Billyk and Dom Cubellis earned first-team honors as did the Warriors’ Colton Root, Bobby Fadden, Josh Wilkins and Dante Retort and Ellwood City’s Elijah Palmer-McCane, Daynte Pierce and Brighton Mariacher. Huff was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Root was the Co-Lineman of the Year and Mohawk’s Tim McCutcheon was named Coach of the Year.
LANCERS MAKE RUN
Neshannock finished second in the conference at 6-1 and reached the WPIAL semifinals. Huff, a senior, played a big role in that as he and the rest of the Lancers had to elevate their games after running back Peyton Weaver was lost for the season during the team’s second game – a 41-34 double-overtime win over Laurel.
Huff was one of the WPIAL’s most productive players as he accounted for 3,165 total yards and 36 touchdowns. He was named a first-team athlete after completing 97 of 191 passes for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns and running for a county-best 1,877 yards on 193 carries (9.73 yards per carry). He scored 25 touchdowns.
“If you look back, I believe this is one of the top performances from an individual in Lawrence County history. It’s pretty special,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “What he did sort of flew under the radar, too. He put up some huge numbers, week in and week out. After losing Peyton, we definitely needed him. He came through with one of the better seasons since I’ve been around coaching, which is a long time. He put on quite a performance.
“It’s great Jonny was named first-team athlete and, eventually, awarded the offensive MVP at the coaches’ meeting. For him not to be first-team quarterback is a travesty. How does that happen? He accounted for over 3,000 yards. I don’t know what else he could do? It was pretty disturbing to all of us coaches,” he continued. “This is 2022 and quarterbacks run and throw the ball in this day and age and nobody was even close to him in our league.”
Shaffer, a junior, was a unanimous pick at defensive line.
“He’s following in the footsteps of his brother, Landon. He was all over the field for us, sideline to sideline and rushing the passer,” Mozzocio said. “He played with great instincts and was in great spots for us, defensively. He did it each and every game, week in and week out. He had a very consistent year and I can’t wait to see what he does next year as well.”
Billyk, a senior, was named to the first team at linebacker.
“He is another guy on the defense side of the ball that had an outstanding senior year. He was all over the field, sideline to sideline,” Mozzocio said. “He is one of our key guys that stepped up on both sides of the ball when we lost Peyton. He put a lot of time into this season, including on his own, and it paid off for us. He had a good year on offense as well. He was a key contributor for us.”
Cubellis, a sophomore, was a unanimous selection at defensive back.
“He’s a young guy and he has a bright future on the football field, that’s for sure. He plays with great instincts at the cornerback position,” Mozzocio said. “He had six interceptions for us. He has great ball skills and is very attentive to details and was always in the right spots for us. When needed, he can come up and be physical for us. I can’t wait to see him come back next year.”
Despite losing one of their key players early in the season once again, the Lancers finished second in the conference at 6-1. They beat Burrell (48-6) and Washington (30-27) to reach the WPIAL semifinals. Steel Valley rallied to beat Neshannock, 32-17, in that game and went on to win the WPIAL title.
“We definitely overcame a lot of adversity. For these guys to bounce back and put an 11-2 campaign together is just unbelievable,” Mozzocio said. “One of the reasons we were able to respond to Peyton’s injury so well was because we had been through it the last couple of years. Things happen and, when they do, you have to keep playing and you can’t let it affect you. We had guys step up all over the field, offensively and defensively. They played for Peyton and wanted to put a good season together and they achieved it.”
MOHAWK SURGES
The Warriors had to endure a challenging start to their season when a hazing incident after a preseason practice led to the program being shut down for more than two weeks. The pause cost the team two games and a scrimmage before the program was allowed to return to the field.
Nevertheless, the team persevered and reached the postseason. Root, a senior, played a big part in that run as he was a first-team choice at offensive and defensive line.
“He’s a big young man, but he can move and is very athletic,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “He was the core of our line. He was huge for us on both sides of the ball. The honor of Co-Lineman of the Year speaks for itself. That’s a big deal. Good for him. He deserved it.”
Fadden, a freshman, earned first-team honors at wide receiver. He led the county with 627 receiving yards on 31 receptions. He scored seven touchdowns. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 72 yards and a score as well.
“For a freshman to get that honor at any positon is a big deal,” McCutcheon said. “For us coaches, freshmen are rarely are the in the conversation. He had a lot of impact on quite a few of our games. When that happens, you have to recognize it. The numbers were there and he had some huge plays and huge touchdowns in some big games and was recognized for it.”
Wilkins, a junior, earned first-team honors at kicker for the second season in a row. He booted three field goals and 23 PATs this fall.
“It’s nice to have a kicker that’s a real weapon for you. I think 14 of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. That’s a great place for your defense to start when you can pin a team back deep in its own territory,” McCutcheon said. “He has the ability to kick the long ball for field goals, too. We called our games pretty aggressively this year and didn’t give him as many field goal opportunities as we anticipated. But, he is lights out over 40 yards. He is big for us and someone we really banked on. Having a kicker like him with that kind of ability allows us to change our play calling. We’re appreciative of that.”
Retort, a junior, was a unanimous selection at defensive back.
“As a junior, he had a big year for us on both sides of the ball. He was in conversation at receiver also,” McCutcheon said. “It’s a tough conference and there were some great players out there. I think we had him for under five completions against all year and 52 tackles. I don’t like my defensive backs having to make that many tackles, but a lot of that has to do with him coming up, rather than opponents getting back to him.”
McCutcheon was named Coached of the Year after guiding the team to the WPIAL playoffs.
“Our conference was really competitive. We had Neshannock go to the semifinals and Beaver Falls reach the finals. I like what Riverside did with their big turnaround in one year,” he said. “I appreciate the support of the other coaches in the conference recognizing me. I appreciate my assistants. My core assistants have been with me since the first day. Between them and the players, they make me look good a lot. I appreciate it.”
Mohawk overcame a slow start while it worked into football shape to win four of its last six games to close the regular season. The Warriors finished tied for third in the conference and reached the WPIAL playoffs once again. Mohawk finished at 4-5 with a 34-29 setback to McGuffey.
“It was an emotional season for us. We had a little more to deal with than what you like to see. We started out 0-2 and we didn’t get to play our Week 0 game or scrimmage,” McCutcheon said. “When you start in that kind of hole in this conference and dig your whole way back and find a way to secure third place in this conference, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
ELLWOOD TAKES STRIDES
The Wolverines generated excitement this fall when they snapped their 27-game losing streak and finished 2-8 overall. Their future remains bright with some young talent on their roster.
Palmer-McCane, a sophomore, is one of those young players. He was a unanimous pick at running back. He finished with 1,160 yards on 205 carries. He had 12 catches for 189 yards. He finished with 13 touchdowns.
“It’s a great honor for him,” Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley said. “He is a tough runner and he developed into a patient runner in following his blocks. When he was able to get to the second level, he was able to use his athleticism and speed to turn those 10- to 15-yard runs into 50- to 60-yard runs. He got better at getting tough yardage in short-yard situations, too.”
Pierce, also a sophomore, earned first-team honors at kick returner.
“He did a great job for us in the kick game. He was able to come up with a lot of big returns in key situations and really helped us get good field position to start games and to start halves,” Bradley said. “That really helped our offense. He is a big-play guy, too, and he started on defense for us. I am very excited to see what the future holds for him as well.”
Mariacher, a senior, was named a first-team linebacker for the second year in a row.
“For us, he was at the top of every statistical category as well as in the conference,” Bradley said. “He is a tremendous leader and brought tremendous versatility and played with a passion for the game.”
The Wolverines made progress as they finished with a 2-8 record in Bradley’s first year leading the program. Their 46-6 victory at Carlynton on Sept. 9 was the team’s first since a 34-26 decision over Brentwood in 2018.
“A lot of times, we came up short, but we did get some wins, which was nice,” Bradley said. “We were more competitive than we had been in recent years and more competitive than some of the scores may have indicated. The coaches in the conference were very complimentary of our kids and how they developed and played. We look to better this winter in preparation for the upcoming season.”
