Neshannock’s Dom Cubellis runs after catching a pass against Sharon on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | HERALD
Neshannock’s Ashton Allison runs after catching a pass against Sharon on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | HERALD
Neshannock's Jino Mozzocio looks to pass the ball against Sharon on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | HERALD
Sharon's Cortez Nixon attempts to tackle Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
SHARON — It wasn’t pretty on Saturday in Sharon.
The Neshannock High football team dropped its season opener in a 26-0 shutout to Sharon, and the young Lancers got their first learning experience of the 2023 season.
“They came out, they took it to us from the opening snap and we weren’t able to recover,” Neshannock head coach Fred Mozzocio said.
The Lancers (0-1) had trouble slowing down Sharon quarterback, Mister Ham. The first-year signal caller completed 9 of 12 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 93 yards on 11 carries.
Sharon waits to take the field before facing Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ethan Engelmore throws a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ike Friday carries the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ike Friday and Lamont Austin celebrate after Friday scored a touchdown against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ike Friday and Labron Wilder tackle Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Angelo Fromm tackles Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham throws a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham carries the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham throws a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham hands the ball off to Cortez Nixon against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's CC Harrison runs with the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon head coach Jason McElhaney talks to quarterback Ethan Engelmore before running a play against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Brodie Miller and Sylus Puga sack Neshannock's Jino Mozzocio on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Cortez Nixon carries the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Cortez Nixon catches a pass for a touchdown against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Cortez Nixon attempts to tackle Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Sylus Puga tackles Neshannock's Patrick Argiro on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Neshannock's Patrick Argiro drags down Sharon's Ethan Engelmore as he attempts to throw the ball away on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Bishop Root runs for the end zone after intercepting a Neshannock pass attempt on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Bishop Root (3) celebrates with his teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Bishop Root catches a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon takes the field before a game against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Week 0: Neshannock at Sharon
Sharon waits to take the field before facing Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ethan Engelmore throws a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ike Friday carries the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ike Friday and Lamont Austin celebrate after Friday scored a touchdown against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Ike Friday and Labron Wilder tackle Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Angelo Fromm tackles Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham throws a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham carries the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham throws a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Mister Ham hands the ball off to Cortez Nixon against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's CC Harrison runs with the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon head coach Jason McElhaney talks to quarterback Ethan Engelmore before running a play against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Brodie Miller and Sylus Puga sack Neshannock's Jino Mozzocio on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Cortez Nixon carries the ball against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Cortez Nixon catches a pass for a touchdown against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Cortez Nixon attempts to tackle Neshannock's Dom Cubellis on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Sylus Puga tackles Neshannock's Patrick Argiro on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Neshannock's Patrick Argiro drags down Sharon's Ethan Engelmore as he attempts to throw the ball away on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Bishop Root runs for the end zone after intercepting a Neshannock pass attempt on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Bishop Root (3) celebrates with his teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon's Bishop Root catches a pass against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharon takes the field before a game against Neshannock on Saturday at Sharon Tiger Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
And he got the Tigers (1-0) going early.
Sharon forced a punt on Neshannock’s opening possession. That’s when Ham and his group of running backs started to take over.
The Tigers made their way 85 yards down the field in nine plays, capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle from Ike Friday to get the Tigers on the board.
Both teams traded punts on their next possessions, and the Lancers started their third drive at their 45-yard line. However, the Tigers forced a fourth-down fumble and recovered.
Sharon then made its way down the field, and Ham threw his first touchdown pass — a 27-yard toss to Bryson Roberson in the left flat — to extend the lead.
Story continues below video
Down 14-0, the Lancers tried throwing the ball on the first play of their next drive. But, Bishop Root intercepted the pass from Jino Mozzocio and took it back 33 yards for a pick-6. The Tigers missed the extra point and took a 20-0 lead into the locker room.
The first possession of the second half led to the final score of the night.
The Tigers put together a 10-play drive starting at their 16. Ham gained yardage with his arm and his legs, finishing the series with a 24-yard wheel route down the right sideline to Cortez Nixon.
“We held them to one touchdown in the second half,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We had drives we moved the ball at times, we looked good at times, but we just couldn’t piece anything together.”
It was a difficult day for the Lancers in the trenches. The Tigers re-established the line of scrimmage on offense and defense.
The O-line generated enough push for the trio of Labron Wilder, Nixon and Friday. Nixon was the leading running back with 57 yards on seven carries, Friday had four attempts for 25 yards and Wilder had eight tries for 16 yards.
Neshannock’s offensive line didn’t have similar success. The Lancers ran for 125 yards on 39 carries (3.2 yards per attempt). Anthony Eakin led the way with seven carries for 42 yards, Dom Cubellis tallied 36 yards on eight carries and Jino Mozzocio had 32 yards on 16 attempts.
Fred Mozzocio said the team will get better. It will take a little time to go through the “growing pains.”
“Give them credit. They played an outstanding ball game, both sides of the ball tonight,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We contributed to the demise with our lack of mental toughness and making mistakes a crucial times. We had a lot of mental errors out there tonight.”
Neshannock returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Laurel (1-0) for a nonconference matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.