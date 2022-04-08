The bats were connecting for Mohawk High’s baseball team on Thursday.
The Warriors rolled to a 15-1 WPIAL nonsection road win over Neshannock. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
“(Wednesday), we took a hard one at Hopewell, a game that we were one pitch away from winning and going for a sweep in our first section series. Unfortunately, for us, it didn’t go our way, so it was nice for us to bounce back,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “I think that’s what’s important to us today is to try to turn the page and move on to the next thing and I think the kids responded and did really well today.”
Mohawk’s Lucas Cummings drove in six runs, while Cooper Vance plated three markers. A.J. Verdi also drove in three runs for the winners.
“It’s something we had emphasis on in this offseason was to make sure we were ready to hit,” Maiorano said. “We knew that our section was tough and we knew that our county teams were tough. We knew that we were coming into it and every game with Neshannock is always tough. They made it a point to make sure they were ready to hit and they did that today.”
Jacob Werner (1-0) grabbed the win. He allowed one hit, two walks, one run — not earned — and struck out four batters.
“He’s getting more innings than he did last year,” Maiorano said of Werner. “He’s someone we’re looking forward to have these mid-week games but he’s been solid for us. He’s someone that’s up and coming so we’re excited for what he’s doing so far this season and what he’s going to do in the future.”
Jacob Walzer (0-2) took the loss for Neshannock. Walzer gave up three hits, four runs — all earned — with a walk.
“First and foremost, I take full responsibility for my teams effort today. We just weren’t ready mentally to play this game,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “We misjudged a couple fly balls that broke open the inning and gave up some extra outs and a tremendous hitting team like that can’t give any extra outs. I take full responsibility for this loss and we’ll start working on it tomorrow to get back on the other side.”
Neshannock was outhit by the Warriors, 19-1. Jake Rynd recorded the Lancers’ only hit and RBI.
Mohawk knocked in three runs in the first inning, eight in the second, three more in the third and a final marker in the fifth.
Neshannock scored its lone run in the second.
