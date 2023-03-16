CLARION — It came right down to the wire but the Neshannock High boys basketball team was able to hold on and secure a win over Brookville on Wednesday.
The Lancers defeated Brookville, 44-40, in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at Tippin Gymnasium located on PennWest Clarion’s campus.
“It’s just a tremendous feeling right now,” Neshannock coach John Corey said of the win. “I’m just so happy for these guys. It’s such a great group of guys. All I could think about today at school was, ‘I just want another practice. I want these guys in the gym for another practice.’ The win is great, but the time we’ve spent together, the time I’m hoping we continue to spend together, is real special.
“Tonight, it wasn’t pretty at times. But, the grittiness and toughness to get it done at the end — my God. It’s just a great effort by them and I’m so happy for those guys.”
The Lancers (20-7) will compete against Deer Lakes (19-8) in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
“They’re a very good team. They’ve got a lot of size and they’ve got a lot of athleticism,” Corey said of Deer Lakes. “We’re going to have our hands full on Saturday. They’re a 4A team that dropped down to 3A this year. They’ve had a ton of success. We’ll dive into a lot of their film as soon as we get back to school tonight.”
Neshannock’s Jack Glies and David Kwiat hit back-to-back 3-pointers to create a 6-2 lead with 6:23 left in the first quarter. Brookville responded by taking the lead briefly at the free-throw line.
Brookville’s Jack Pete hit a layup with 32 seconds left in the first quarter to give his team a 3-point lead. The Raiders tried to contain the direction Glies drove the basketball.
“It’s no secret. We go as far as Jack takes us,” Corey said. “We always have other guys stepping up but obviously he’s going to be the focal point of everybody’s scouting report. I know he didn’t have a great game tonight, as big as he’s been having, but it was huge in so many other areas.
“We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game. We knew points would be at a premium. We stressed that the last couple of days at practice that offensively we had to be really efficient. We weren’t as efficient as we needed to be but Brookville is such a good team. They’re such a great half-court defensive team. They’re holding opponents to 35.5 and we were able to get to the 44 mark. It was the slugfest that we all anticipated.”
Glies paced Neshannock with 15 points.
“It’s huge. Elite Eight. I think this is the farthest Neshannock’s ever been in the state tournament,” Glies said on the victory. “It feels good with this group of guys to do this. I knew coming off last week that I was going to get a little more attention attacking the hoop and stuff. I had to be smarter and start to kickout to my guys and trust my guys to take shots.”
In the second quarter, Neshannock sent Finn Haggerty loose on the hardwood. Haggerty tied the game at 17 on a long ball and again at 21 on a layup in the second.
“It’s not a bad thing, but one of the issues that we’ve been dealing with this year is we have a lot of guys that are right on the cusp of being contributors and main contributors to this team. Finn, Talan (Anderton) and Jake Rynd...those guys are all right there,” Corey said. “Finn’s been a guy I’ve been talking to since early December. Finn just had to figure some things out as a sophomore. Boy, did he figure stuff out at the right time.”
Neshannock’s Nate Rynd hit a layup of his own with 29 seconds left in the first half to give his team a two-point lead headed into halftime.
Corey said the talk at halftime was, “Stay the course,” adding, “We had a couple of defensive things that we really stressed. I thought Jack Pete had his way with us in the first half. We knew that he was a lefthand-dominant player. With that knowledge, we still allowed him to get left on us a lot. We tried to clean that up at halftime. I thought between Pete and (Clayton) Cook, they’re big body guys, they’ve very active, they’re strong and they’re athletic. I just really thought that was the second point at halftime — we had to buckle down on those two and keep them off the offensive glass.”
Three-pointers ruled the third quarter for Neshannock as Luciano DeLillo, Glies and David Kwiat all hit one apiece. Neshannock outshot Brookville by one point in the third quarter.
With 2:24 left in game, Brookville’s Clayton Cook narrowed Neshannock’s lead to 39-38 at the free-throw line. Neshannock started to pull away but the Raiders were trailing the whole time.
DeLillo sank a free throw with 13.5 seconds to give Neshannock a 42-40 lead. Corey called a timeout with five seconds left in the game.
“We had no more timeouts,” Corey said. “Anthony (Bonner) has been doing a great job for us as our trigger man; inbounding the basketball. We just made sure he understood that we had no more timeouts, we had to get the ball in. I thought we executed the play very well. I thought Jack did a great job rolling back to get it. Immediately, there were two Brookville guys on him. I thought Jack did a good job staying composed and securing the ball for us.”
Glies ended the game at the charity stripe and netted the last two free throws with three seconds left to secure the victory.
“It’s a big sigh of relief,” Glies said on sinking the two free-throws. “It was a one-possession game the whole fourth quarter. It was good to get it to two possessions.”
