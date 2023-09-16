It was a little too close for comfort, but the Neshannock High football team held on for a win at home to open up conference play.
Western Beaver fumbled on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:55 remaining in the game, allowing the hosts Lancers to walk away with the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win, 27-26, on Friday night.
“It’s a conference win. I think Western (Beaver) came in here tonight and they played as hard as they did all year,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “That was the team everybody expected them to be tonight. We were in a dog fight from start to finish.”
Mozzocio said the talk before the two-point conversion attempt was, “’Hey, let’s do our jobs, let’s read our keys and get a stop here,’” adding, “That was the mindset. If we didn’t get the stop, we were going to score.”
After the failed two-point conversion, the Golden Beavers went for an onside kick that bounced right into Anthony Eakin’s hands.
“It was one of the most nervous points of the game,” Eakin said. “I was like, ‘I need to catch this,’ or I don’t know what would’ve happened. It sealed the deal.”
Eakin posted 130 of Neshannock’s 196 total rushing yards in the game. Aiding Eakin on the ground game was quarterback Jino Mozzocio, who had 56 rushing yards of his own.
“The thing that impressed me the most about them both tonight is under adversity — Jino had a couple of bad plays during the night — they just stuck to it, they kept playing hard and they went onto the next play,” Fred Mozzocio said of Jino Mozzocio and Eakin. “They had short memories, they just kept playing hard-nosed football and good things ended up happening for both of them.”
A slew of penalties started off the first half of the game. In total, Neshannock had nine penalties for 164 yards while Western Beaver had seven for 40.
“A lot penalties,” Fred Mozzocio said. “I don’t know. I’ll have to watch the film. All I know is my guys were getting tackled all night and I never saw any yellow flags come out.”
Eakin captured the first touchdown of the night in the first quarter on a five-yard run.
“It was a great team win. I have to thank the coaches, all of my blockers, receivers,” Eakin said. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them.”
Jino Mozzocio connected a 63-yard pass to Eakin in the second quarter for the second touchdown of the game giving Neshannock (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall) a 14-0 lead with 9:05 remaining in the first half.
Western Beaver (0-1, 1-3) responded in the second quarter with a 15-play drive culminating with Jaivin Peel throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dontay Green.
Western Beaver tried to keep possession longer and use its air game to hold Neshannock at bay. Western Beaver’s Peel competed 16 of 25 passes for a total of 331 yards.
“We just knew when we got the ball we had to make it count and that we had to score,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We weren’t very sharp stopping the pass. They could not run the ball on us and they went exclusively to the air. We had some problems with their length, size and speed on the perimeters. We had a hard time matching up with them and guarding them in open space.”
Jino Mozzocio threw an interception to give the Golden Beavers possession again and have Peel throw a 35-yard pass to Dorian McGhee to tie the game at 14 heading into halftime.
“It was rough,” Jino Mozzocio said of the win. “Our defense did a pretty good job. The offense had way too many mistakes for our team, but that’s on me. It should’ve never been 14-14 at half. I made some dumb mistakes and bad throws and that’s what happens. I’m going to learn from it and get ready.”
Fred Mozzocio said the talk at halftime was, “We’re in a dog fight,” adding, “We play in the MAC conference and this is what it’s like week in and week out. Let’s get out there, we got 24 minutes. We’ve got to win a football game.”
Western Beaver’s Peel started the second half of the game with a 46-yard pass to Green to give the team its first lead of the night. Neshannock responded with Jino Mozzocio dashing three yards into the the end zone to tie the game back up at 20.
“I needed to make a play for our team,” Jino Mozzocio said on tying the game. “We were struggling and somebody needed to be a playmaker.”
With 8:12 left in the game, Patrick Argiro broke past the goal line on a six-yard run to give Neshannock its final touchdown of the night.
“That was a great run. There was nothing there. They blitzed right into the hole and Patrick made a great cut on that and got into the end zone for us. Big time run by Patrick,” Fred Mozzocio said. “Most importantly, I thought our offensive line dominated the football game all night. Our defensive line took over with the pass rush when we needed it. Those big boys stepped up for us tonight.”
