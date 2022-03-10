The Neshannock High hockey team picked up a playoff victory Tuesday night.
The Lancers claimed a 6-2 PIHL quarterfinal-round playoff win over Elizabeth Forward at Hess Ice Rink.
Neshannock will meet Ringgold, a 4-2 winner over Avonworth, in a rematch of last season’s championship game. The game is set for 8:30 p.m. March 17 at Robert Morris Island Sports Center.
Giovanni Valentine(Neshannock) and Lex Moses(Hickory) gave the Lancers a 2-0 lead after the first period. Jake Fabricant (Grove City) and Tommy Malvar(Kennedy Catholic) assisted on the goals.
Patrick Cionni (Shenango) tallied two second period goals, Malvar and Josh Michaels(Mercer) added assists to give Neshannock a 4-1 lead after 2 periods.
Micah DeJulia (Hickory) netted a short-handed goal with help from Malvar midway thru the third period to go up 5-1. Malvar added a goal with assists going to Brandon Boyles (Laurel) and Emilio Valentine(Neshannock) to close out the Lancer scoring.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) stopped 26 shots in goal for Neshannock.
