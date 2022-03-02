The Neshannock High hockey team cruised to a victory.
The Lancers earned their 11th consecutive victory with a 15-0 decision over Central Valley at Hess Ice Rink.
Neshannock, which is headed to the playoffs, locked up second place in the North Division of the PIHL.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) stopped 22 shots en route to his league-leading fourth shutout.
Colton Chamberlin (Laurel) tallied his first career hat trick. Davey Cochenour and Tommy Malvar(both Kennedy) scored two goals and assisted on two goals each.
Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) netted two goals with three assists. Emilio Valentine (Neshannock) posted two goals and one assist, while his brother Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) added a goal and two assists. Micah DeJulia (Hickory) scored two goals. Zander Telesz (Hickory) scored his first varsity goal and added an assist.
Lex Moses (Hickory) dished out five assists. Josh Michaels (Mercer) and Patrick Cionni (Shenango), along with Jake Fabricant (Grove City) and Kale McConahy (Neshannock) all added one assist for the winners.
