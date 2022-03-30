Neshannock made history on the ice, too, last week.
The Lancers’ hockey team became the first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League team to win back-to-back Division 2 titles when they upset Bishop Canevin, 2-1, last Tuesday.
“It was a pretty cool feeling, especially, realizing we’d be getting our second ring after we won,” Neshannock sophomore forward Gio Valentine said.
The team’s march to a repeat took a different path from last season, when Neshannock overpowered teams offensively en route to the title. With the graduation of some key scorers and defensemen, the Lancers needed to rely on a team-first approach this year.
“It hurt with all the firepower we lost,” Neshannock senior goaltender Riley Mastowski said. “We had to play a more defensive, structured and overall disciplined game this year. We had to keep it simple.”
The squad endured some major growing pains during the first two months of the season. Neshannock dropped six of its first eight games.
“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted to,” Mastowski said. “We had a real turning point where Coach Multari sat us down and told us everyone needs to buy in and that getting to the playoffs wasn’t out of reach. I think that’s exactly what happened — we all bought in and believed in each other. I am glad we got it done again.”
Despite the 2-6 start through November, a lot of hockey remained and Neshannock coach Mark Multari was confident his troops could rebound.
“We had such a rough start to the year. We were in last place basically all year long. We never really moved out of the basement until the middle of February,” he said. “I told the kids all along to just stay with the plan and, when the schedule is done and over with, we’ll be OK. We knew we couldn’t catch Bishop Canevin (for first in the division) because we were so far behind them. I told our guys to shoot for second place, get home ice and take our chances from there.”
After tinkering with its lines on the ice, things finally clicked for the team in December. The Lancers snapped out of their funk with an 8-1 win over Elizabeth Forward.
“The year started off rough; we weren’t playing well early. We definitely needed to change things throughout the year. It took us a while to get different line combinations that worked well together,” Neshannock senior forward and leading scorer Emilio Valentine said. “We had faith in each other. We felt that we had enough talent and we’d be able to change it and turn it around. Everyone just started having fun and enjoying it.”
The good times continued for Neshannock once the calendar flipped to 2022. The Lancers beat Wilmington, 2-1, and then swept a pair of contests from Carrick (3-2 and 6-4) in a week’s time in January.
“We found out how we had to play by watching these teams and seeing how to beat them. We won those two games against Carrick and we just took off from there,” Gio Valentine said. “It was a different feeling once we started winning and everybody was chipping in. It was a better mindset knowing that we could do this once everyone was on board.”
“After that, we felt like we could beat anybody,” Emilio Valentine said.
The Lancers never suffered another defeat. They closed the regular season with a 10-game winning streak. The surge put them in second place in the division behind Bishop Canevin and gave them a home playoff game against Elizabeth Forward. They won that, 6-2, and beat Ringgold, 4-3, in the semifinals.
In the championship game against Bishop Canevin, which beat Neshannock twice earlier in the season, the Lancers got their revenge with a 2-1 triumph.
“We knew how defensive that game was going to be. Both teams don’t give up many goals,” Mastowski said. “We had to get a jump on them quickly. One goal might have been all it took for either team. I am glad we got the first one.”
Sophomore Micah DeJulia, who netted the winner against Ringgold in the semis, tallied 3:57 into the championship contest against the stingy Crusaders defense.
“We knew it’d be a low-scoring game because of the talent of both goalies on the ice,” Multari said. “We only scored one goal against them in our first two games, so we knew we had to find a way to get on top early.”
The Crusaders netted the equalizer 10:05 later before the end of the first. The score remained tied at 1-all until the third when Gio Valentine converted on the power play off a Mastowski assist.
“He went end to end on it,” Mastowski said. “Once we got that goal, it was defense-first. We knew, if we held the lead and got pucks deep, we’d be OK and we’d be lifting the trophy at end of the night.”
Gio Valentine was thrilled to see the puck find the back of the net on the go-ahead goal.
“It was a great feeling,” he said. “After seeing that puck go in, you go over to the student section and it was just great.”
Neshannock (15-4-2) still had nearly 10 minutes to kill off the clock to secure the title. The Lancers did it and Mastowski shut the door to seal the win.
“It was just excitement when Gio scored. You felt pretty good then,” Emilio Valentine said. “Our goalie was playing great and we felt he wasn’t going to let another one in. It was definitely nerve-wracking trying to do everything you can to hold on.”
The final horn was bittersweet for Neshannock. While it wrapped up a second championship, it marked the end of the team’s season. Because the squad has additional players from Kennedy Catholic, Hickory, Mercer, Grove City, Shenango and Laurel through co-op agreements, it is in Division 2, which is unique to the PIHL. So, there is no chance to play for a state championship, like the teams in the “pure” classifications (3A-1A).
“We accepted that underdog role this year,” Gio Valentine said. “We had some guys step up in the postseason and really just focused on taking it one game at a time. We had 11 seniors and realized it could their last game and we wanted to send them out with a win.”
Members of the Neshannock squad included forwards Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic), Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic), Lex Moses (Hickory), Zander Telesz (Hickory), Ben Walls (Hickory), Logan Quigley (Grove City), Ryan Waugaman (Grove City), Patrick Cionni (Shenango), Josh Michaels (Mercer) and Kolbe Lohr (Mercer), Brian McConahy (Neshannock), Kale McConahy (Neshannock), Marcello Cerasi (Neshannock), Nick Bucci (Neshannock), Jake Pape (Neshannock), Zach Presnar (Neshannock), Mason Ligoure (Neshannock), Connor Daniels (Neshannock), Will Kinchloe (Neshannock), Gio Valentine (Neshannock), Emilio Valentine (Neshannock) and DeJulia (Hickory) as well as defensemen Colton Chamberlain (Laurel), Brandon Boyles (Laurel), Matt Ioanilli (Neshannock), Kent Jones (Hickory), Dom Rocca (Neshannock) and Jake Fabricant (Grove City) and goaltenders Gavin Renick (Grove City) and Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic).
Blending all those players into one team wasn’t difficult, according to Emilio Valentine.
“Most of us have played together on other travel teams. We all get along really well,” he said. “Even though we go to different schools, we all hang out together. That part is pretty easy.”
Neshannock graduates 10 seniors. Can, the Lancers find a new winning formula next season for a third championship?
“It’s just going to be getting more guys to step up and fill in the roles that we’re losing,” Gio Valentine said. “We’ll just need to everyone to play a bigger role and have a bigger impact on the team. Our main goal next year is going for the three-peat. For our seniors, we want to try to get them to go out on top again.”
Neshannock’s Gio Valentine, Malvar, Chamberlain and Mastowski, along with Wilmington’s Drake Tomak, Cody Williams and Noah Monstwil were selected to compete in the PIHL’s Division 2 all-star game Sunday at noon at Alpha Ice in Harmarville.
