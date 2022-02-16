The Neshannock High hockey team won again Tuesday night.
Riley Mastowski turned away 25 shots to lift the Lancers to a 6-0 win over Burrell in a PIHL Class B North Division matchup at Hess Ice Rink. It’s Neshannock’s ninth consecutive victory.
Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) picked up his league-leading third shutout of the season.
Giovanni Valentine, Kale McConahy, Brian McConahy , Marcelo Cerasi (all Neshannock), Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) and Micah DeJulia (Hickory) tallied one goal apiece.
Tommy Malvar (Kennedy) assisted on two goals, while Lex Moses (Hickory), DeJulia, Emilio and Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock), Logan Quigley (Grove City) and Brandon Boyles (Laurel) contributed one assist each.
