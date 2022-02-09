The Neshannock hockey team continues to roll.
The Lancers picked up their eighth consecutive win, knocking off Elizabeth Forward, 5-3, at Hess Ice Rink on Monday.
Patrick Cionni (Shenango) opened the scoring for Neshannock in the first period with an assist going to Brandon Boyles (Laurel). Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) tallied his first marker of the game for the only goal of the second period, Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) and Brian McConahy (Neshannock) assisted on the goal.
Micah DeJulia (Hickory) scored on the power play 14 seconds into the third period, with Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) and Malvar assisting. Fourteen seconds later, Ioanilli scored again on passes from Malvar and Kent Jones (Hickory).
Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) closed the scoring for Neshannock with Ioanilli and Malvar assisting, the assist was the fourth on the night for Malvar. The Warriors fought back to tally three late goals to end the scoring.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) stopped 27 shots to pick up the win in goal.
