Micha DeJulia paved the way to victory for the Neshannock High hockey team.
DeJulia’s goal with 6:23 remaining in the game ended a ferocious Ringgold third-period comeback and helped lead the Lancers to a 4-3 PIHL Division 2 semifinal win over Ringgold at the Robert Morris Island Sports Center on Thursday night.
Neshannock advances to the championship game against top-seeded Bishop Canevin at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The Lancers won the championship last year, topping Ringgold, 5-1.
Neshannock opened the season 1-6 and the team hasn’t lost since dropping a 4-2 decision to Morgantown on Nov. 29.
Tommy Malvar opened the scoring at 5:15 for the Lancers, followed shortly by a goal from Gio Valentine at 4:33. Malvar capitalized again at 5:17 of the second frame to extend the Neshannock advantage to 3-0.
Ringgold scored three straight goals to knot the count at 3 with 7:52 to go in the game. But, DeJulia fired a shot from the circle that caught Rams starter Gaige DiEugenio off guard for the winning tally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.