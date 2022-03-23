The Neshannock High hockey team made it two in a row Tuesday night.
Gio Valentine's power-play goal with 9:23 left broke a tie and propelled the Lancers to a 2-1 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Division 2 championship win over Bishop Canevin at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. It's the second consecutive PIHL championship for the team that was once known as Kennedy Catholic.
Riley Mastowski stopped 34 shots in goal to preserve the win.
Micha DeJulia’s second-period goal at the 3:57 mark gave Neshannock (15-4-0-2) a 1-0 lead. Ian Lecker knotted the count at 14:02 for the Crusaders.
Adam Serakowski made 13 saves in goal for the Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin had a scoring chance early in the third period. But a shot banged off the post keeping the score deadlocked at 1. Serakowski then made a diving save on a breakaway shot by Tommy Malvar.
Neshannock started the season 2-4-0-2 before rallying to make the playoffs. The Lancers capped the season on a 13-game winning streak. Bishop Canevin won both of the matchups in the regular season against Neshannock.
