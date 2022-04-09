Tierney Hilton, a Neshannock High senior, came back from West Chester captured a national championship.
Hilton plays for the Steel City Selects 19U hockey team, which defeated the Arizona Kachinas in the USA Hockey national championship. The Steel City Selects won the game in overtime, 1-0.
“I was in tears; pretty much my whole team were in tears,” Hilton said on winning the championship tournament. “One of the girls (Danielle Karol) who graduated last year and was still on the team this year we were on the ice crying. It was so crazy.”
Hilton plays defense for the Steel City Selects.
“I don’t particularly like scoring,” Hilton said on playing defense. “I think no matter what I want my team to win and it doesn’t have to be me scoring so stopping goals blocking shots is more my speed. I’m just not good at the whole shot picking.”
The Steel City Selects 19U team suffered a loss in the national semifinals last year.
“It’s definitely good for my senior year going out with such a strong win,” Hilton said. “I knew last year we were broken up about third place but even that is an accomplishment of itself and going from first to third...I don’t even know how to explain that.”
Steel City went from bronze last year to gold this year in the first 23 seconds of overtime with a score on a breakaway from Svetlana Yarosh to win.
“It’s actually pretty scary. Last year, we lost the important games but this year...I don’t know how we did it,” Hilton said. “Our quarterfinal game was in overtime, we were down by two at the ice cut and somehow we came back and tied it and won in overtime. I thought we were going to lose right there and somehow we pulled it off.”
This was the third game in the national tournament the Steel City Selects needed overtime to win.
“I know our goalie Casey Frank has just been so great the whole season,” Hilton said. “She’s gone through so many overtimes and shootouts. Having her back there really helped us feel better about winning.”
The Steel City Selects were invited to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home game on Thursday against the New York Islanders after the championship victory.
