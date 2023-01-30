The Neshannock High competitive cheerleading squad repeated as state champs Saturday.
The Lady Lancers won the PIAA Class 2A Large Varsity Division crown for the second consecutive season.
Neshannock topped Hickory, 84.4667-81.133. Archbishop Wood (77.9667) placed third and Warren (77) was fourth. The Lady Lancers also had no deductions.
“To get another championship is extremely difficult,” Lady Lancers coach Colleen Daughtry said. “The sport of cheerleading is anyone’s game; anything can happen.
“To have that pressure on you is a lot of pressure, but in a positive way. It makes the girls work harder. They try to excel and work harder, which is what they did. The girls, they put in all the effort. They never quit. The goal was to make the finals and that’s what they did.”
Neshannock took second in the WPIAL championship earlier this month. The Lady Lancers were second after the preliminary round with a score of 78.733. Hickory was first after the prelims with a score of 82.33. A total of 13 teams were in the division in the preliminaries.
Last year, Neshannock competed in the preliminary round and then qualified for the semifinals. The PIAA took four teams to the semifinals and then one team from there to the finals.
“We had to compete three times last year to get to the finals,” Daughtry said. “Neshannock has never made it straight to the finals. This year was the first year we qualified straight to the finals. That was a huge accomplishment for us.
“They exceeded their goals. That final round, our final goal, was to hit a zero routine. The championship was icing on the cake.”
Neshannock had four points deducted on Friday in the first day of the competition.
“The girls learned from their mistakes and they knew what they had to do better and to move up in the rankings,” Daughtry said. “They knew how to correct those mistakes and they hit a zero deduction routine in the final round.
“The night before, we had a final practice to go over those things. There were some changes made. You never know with cheerleading. I don’t watch the other teams. I don’t know what they have. I try to focus on my team and my team only and hope for the best. With our deductions, it can be touch and go. It can be anyone’s game. I was confident they would do what they had to do to qualify.”
Not only did the Lady Lancers do enough to qualify, they were stellar on the final day to pick up their second consecutive championship.
“I can’t thank the community enough and the administration with the support of the program,” Daughtry said. “The girls are building a legacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.