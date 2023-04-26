The winning streak is now at 36 consecutive games for the Neshannock High softball team.
Addy Frye tossed a complete-game gem to pitch the Lady Lancers to a 6-2 WPIAL nonsection home victory over Union on Tuesday.
Frye (8-0) gave up three hits and two unearned runs with a walk and nine strikeouts.
It was a battle of defending WPIAL champions. The Lady Lancers claimed the Class 2A crown last year and the Lady Scots captured the Class 1A title.
Neshannock (10-0) banged out nine hits, led by Gabby Perod and Ali Giordano with two each.
Jaidon Nogay and Hunter Newman knocked in two runs each for the Lady Lancers. Nogay also added a triple.
Mia Preuhs suffered the loss, tossing all six innings and giving up nine hits and six earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Neshannock plated three runs in the first and three in the sixth.
Union (11-2) scored two markers in the fourth.
Neshannock will play a doubleheader at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home against Aliquippa.
The Lady Lancers won the JV game, 8-4, over Union.
Mohawk 14,
Ellwood City 4
The Lady Warriors rolled to a Section 2-3A home win over the Lady Wolverines.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Mohawk (4-3 section, 7-4 overall) slugged 17 total hits, led by Makenna Stewart with four. Stewart also drove in a pair of runs.
Addison Moskal was next with three hits for the Lady Warriors. Aricka Young, Alivia Hare, Maya McGreal and Mylie Pistorius tallied two hits apiece for the winners.
Pistorius plated four runs for Mohawk and Ava Nulph was next with two. Hare and McGreal both hit a triple.
The Lady Warriors earned a split of the season series with Ellwood City (4-3, 7-4).
Gigi Cowher started in the circle for Mohawk. She didn’t record an out, getting removed after taking a lined shot off her right arm off the bat of Ellwood’s Amber McQuiston.
Reagan Magno relieved Cowher and pitched the rest of the game to pick up the win. Magno allowed five hits and four earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
McQuiston started and suffered the loss. She tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering nine hits and 10 runs — seven earned — with three walks and a strikeout.
Ellwood City notched five hits, including three by McQuiston.
Mohawk scored four runs in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Ellwood City notched two tallies in the third and two in the fifth.
The Lady Warriors will host Quaker Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Riverside 7,
Shenango 4
The Lady Panthers erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the fourth in a Section 1-2A decision over the host Lady Wildcats.
Three errors proved costly for Shenango.
The Lady Wildcats (4-4, 4-6) recorded nine hits, including two each by Ashley DeCarbo, Madison Iwanejko and Raegan Lynn.
Kennedi Lynn went the distance in taking the loss. She surrendered 10 hits and three earned runs with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the first, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Riverside (7-1, 9-1) registered its other tally in the seventh.
Shenango is back on the diamond at 4 p.m. Wednesday at New Brighton.
Wilmington 15,
Reynolds 0
Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined to no-hit the Lady Raiders in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Wilmington pounded out 20 total hits, led by Faith Jones and Paije Peterson with four each.
Avery Harlan delivered three hits for Wilmington, while Williamson, Lia Krarup and Maelee Whiting added two each.
Jones drove in five runs for the Lady Greyhounds. Peterson, Grubbs and Whiting added two apiece. Peterson slugged a three-run homer and Grubbs garnered a solo shot.
Williamson (8-1) started and pitched two innings to pick up the win. She worked two innings, allowing no hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Stella Maynard tossed the final inning, giving up no hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Wilmington scored 12 runs in the first, one in the second and two in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds will play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Farrell.
Laurel 14,
Moniteau 2
The Lady Spartans broke the game open with a nine-run second inning in a nonsection home win over the Lady Warriors.
Laurel added five more markers in the fourth.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Spartans (9-2) delivered 10 hits, led by Addison Deal, Autumn Boyd and Alexis Brua with two apiece. Deal and Brua drove in three runs each, while Abbie Miles added two.
Brua tallied a triple and homer.
Boyd went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up six hits and two earned runs with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Laurel will entertain Freedom at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
West Allegheny 4, New Castle 1
The Red Hurricane notched two hits in a Section 3-5A home loss to the Indians.
Isaiah Boice (0-1) started and took the loss. Boice worked 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and four runs — three earned — with two walks and no strikeouts.
New Castle scored its run in the third inning.
West Allegheny plated two markers in the second and two more in the seventh.
The ‘Canes will travel to Ambridge at 4 p.m. Friday.
Wilmington 6,
Kennedy Catholic 2
The Greyhounds scored four runs in the fifth to grab control and knock off the visiting Golden Eagles in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A matchup.
Wilmington (7-1, 8-2) notched six hits, led by Tyler Mikulin with two, including a triple.
Hunter Jones (4-1) started and picked up the win. Jones tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and one run — earned — with four walks and two strikeouts.
Wilmington (7-1, 8-2) scored two runs in the second and four in the fifth.
Kennedy Catholic collected a run in the third and one more in the sixth.
The Greyhounds will visit Jamestown at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
New Brighton 4, Laurel 1
The Spartans posted five total hits in dropping a Section 2-2A home game to the Lions.
Jacob McBride had two hits for Laurel (3-6, 3-9).
Luca Santini started and took the loss. He pitched five innings, giving up three hits and three runs — one earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.
Laurel scored its run in the first.
New Brighton plated solo markers in the first, third, fourth and seventh innings.
Union 16-12,
Summit Academy 0-2
The Scotties won a doubleheader against the Knights. The first game was started Monday at Summit Academy and the teams played five innings before it was suspended. That game was completed on Union’s home field, followed by the second game.
The first game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Scotties delivered 12 hits in the first game, led by Rocco Galmarini, Matt Stanley and Anthony Roper with two hits each.
Jaylen Peace (2-3) started and tossed four innings. Peace allowed one hit and four walks with 12 strikeouts.
Union tallied a run in the first, three in the second, six in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
The nightcap was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Scotties banged out 14 total hits.
Mike Gunn delivered two hits, including a triple, homer and five RBIs for Union. Grayson Blakley added two hits and two RBIs for the winners, while Mason Benedict added a pair of hits.
Galmarini (4-0) started and pitched one inning to secure the win. He gave up no hits and no walks with three strikeouts.
Union (8-0, 8-3) recorded four runs in the first, three in the second and five in the third.
Summit Academy plated two markers in the fifth frame.
The Scotties will play at West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys track Caiazza paces Wilmington
Tully Caiazza won four events to lead the Greyhounds to a 97 1/2-51 1/2 home win over Sharpsville.
Caiazza won the 800, 1600, 3200 and the 3200 relay.
Girls track Mason wins four
Wilmington’s Emma Mason captured four victories in a 97-52 home decision over Sharpsville.
Mason won the 800, 1600, 3200 and the 3200 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.