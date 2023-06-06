DUBOIS — The Neshannock High baseball team's bats struggled Monday and it proved costly.
The Lancers managed just two hits in dropping a 9-1 PIAA Class 3A first-round decision to Punxsutawney at Showers Field in DuBois.
"It just didn't go our way," Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. "It wasn't because they weren't prepared. It wasn't because they didn't play hard.
"We didn't get any breaks and we didn't create any breaks."
Neshannock (18-6) trailed 7-0 before finally getting on the board with a solo tally in the fourth. The Lancers, though, left the bases loaded to end that inning.
"All of a sudden, the pressure intensifies at the plate, on the mound, when you're in that type of a hole," Quahliero said. "Even as coaches, we're trying to make things happen.
"That definitely played into how it finished. There's pressure on these 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids."
Jack Glies and Andrew Frye had one hit each for the Lancers.
"You just can't win a playoff game with two hits," Quahliero said. "It's amazing we got this far with how we've been hitting lately.
"We focused the last two weeks on shortening our swings. Making contact."
Grant Melder started and suffered the loss. Melder didn't record an out. He allowed no hits and two runs — both earned — with two walks on the only two batters he faced.
"Grant has been begging me for the ball," Quahliero said. "He got cleared toward the end of the season. I wasn't going to just throw him out there.
"Unfortunately, he's not ready to throw in a high-level game at this point. But, because of the type of kid that he is and the competitor he is, I wanted him to have that closure. He didn't have his best stuff and I didn't think it was fair to keep him out there."
Melder was recovering from an injury and pitched in just two innings this year.
"He knew he wasn't going to be at his best, but, he still wanted to do what he could do to help his team advance," Quahliero said. "Grant Melder pitched eight scoreless innings in the state championship game last year.
"If you take the number one pitcher and remove that kid on the staff for anyone, this team won 18 games without their number one pitcher. I couldn't be prouder of our kids for how hard they played."
The Chucks (19-2) collected 11 total hits.
Punxsutawney scored two runs in the first, five in the third, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Neshannock loses 10 players — Robert Glies, Jack Glies, Luke Glies, Andrew Moses, Jacob Walzer, Cameron Foy, Nate Rynd, Melder, Zachary Rich and Frye.
"This was one of the hardest groups to say goodbye to," Quahliero said. "In four years, I didn't have any problems with any of the 10 seniors. Nothing.
"We won 20 games last year and played for a state championship. We won 18 games this year. We fell short tonight. We will take a couple of weeks off and then get back after it. We'll be back on top of the mountain soon."
