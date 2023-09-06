The undefeated Neshannock High golf team picked up another victory Wednesday.
The Lancers rolled to a 203-227 WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Union on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course. Matt Morelli notched a 39 to pace Neshannock.
Max Vitale and Rocco Bautti both shot a 40, Joey Presnar was next with a 41 and Sophia Covelli recorded a 43 for the Lancers (9-0 section, 9-0 overall).
Rocco Galmarini led Union with a 39 and was followed by Jalen Peace, who fired a 42. Landon Eckert posted a 44, Ian DiPietro followed with a 45 and Nathan Chornenky shot a 57 for the Scotties.
Mohawk upends
Ellwood City Lincoln
The Warriors captured a WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course, 183-203.
Keigan Hopper scored a 34 to pace Mohawk (7-1, 8-1). Mason Hopper was next with a 35, Jay Wrona and Josh Wilkins both supplied a 37 and Landon Schmid shot a 40 for the Warriors.
Mitch Covert paced the Wolverines (5-3, 6-3) with a 35 and Jordan Keller followed with a 38. Colten Crizer notched a 39, Carson Cappello contributed a 43 and Jaxon Rozanski shot a 47 for Ellwood City.
New Castle falls
The Red Hurricane suffered a loss to Avonworth, 187-248, in a WPIAL Section 5-3A match on the par-36 back nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Sean Carmichael led New Castle (0-5, 0-6) with a 43. Phil Laurenza fired a 44, Ian Donnelly recorded a 48, Justin Girman was next with a 54 and Brody Young posted a 59 for the ‘Canes.
Volleyball
Mohawk sweeps
The Lady Warriors rolled to nonsection win over Rochester, 25-6, 25-8, 25-9.
Deyani Revis recorded 11 aces, three kills and two blocks while Estelle Winck had eight aces for Mohawk.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-13, 25-22.
Taryn Smith produced four aces and five digs, Ava Price and Tess Greene had three aces apiece and Lindsay Gebhart had three digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.