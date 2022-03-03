The Neshannock High girls basketball team is looking for more gold.
To get it, the Lady Lancers will have to go through a familiar foe — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock, the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion, is bidding for a third overall championship. The Lady Lancers won district titles in 2019 and 2021. They also finished as the runner-up in 2017.
“It’s great getting back to the WPIAL championship game. It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” veteran Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We said we want to get through the regular season because we have business to take care of.
“Our ultimate goal is to get back to Hershey. It’s a journey; one step at a time. One game at a time. We have to keep them grounded.”
The second-seeded Lady Lancers (23-2) will take the court at 3 p.m. Friday when they square off against Section 1 rival and top-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
Neshannock advanced with a 41-23 win over Serra Catholic in the semifinals, while Our Lady of the Sacred Heart moved on with a 50-45 decision over Seton-La Salle.
The teams split the regular season series, with each squad claiming a home victory. Neshannock won the first meeting (60-34) and the Lady Chargers won the rematch (53-39).
“They’re very good and they’ve gotten better,” Grybowski said. “They run a lot of ball-screen stuff against man defense. They handle the ball pretty well.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s 14-point win on Jan. 27 forced a split of the section championship for the teams.
“They’re an excellent team; they always have been for a long period of time,” Lady Chargers coach Don Eckerle said of Neshannock. “They’re a very formidable opponent in 2A, 3A, whatever classification they are in. We know who they are.”
Grybowski felt the teams were destined for a third meeting.
“I thought even before the brackets came out we’d be 1-2,” she said. “They’ll throw the kitchen sink at us like Serra Catholic did the other night. We have to be prepared for everything.
“You don’t change much this time of season. You do what you do well. You rebound the basketball and you can’t give them extra possessions.”
Kyleigh Nagy, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, leads Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in scoring at 12.5 points a game. Nagy netted a team-high 20 points for the Lady Chargers in the Jan. 27 win over the Lady Lancers.
Nagy also led Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the first contest, scoring nine points.
“Nagy played exceptionally well the second time around,” Grybowski said. “She hit four 3s in that game; she runs their offense very well and she doesn’t turn it over very much. I think she’s the glue that holds them together.
Emily Schuck, a 5-9 senior guard/forward, is next at 12 points and 11 rebounds a game for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“Schuck can attack the basket. She has nice size. Katie Hoff does a nice job. Those three are my biggest concerns. They play eight kids and they can all score. We have to be at our best.”
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty, a 6-0 junior guard/forward, paced the team in scoring in each meeting. She had 17 points in the first game and 23 more in the second encounter.
Haggerty paces (22-2) in scoring at 17.6 points a game, while Megan Pallerino contributes 11.9 markers a matchup. Neleh Nogay is next at 11.8.
“The whole team has impressed me,” said Eckerle who is in his 19th season at the helm. “Haggerty is a tremendous shooter.
“The Nogays (Neleh and Aaralyn) are tremendous players. Neleh is a tremendous distributor and she has tremendous speed. Aaralyn is quite a player, too. Megan Pallerino can shoot outside and go inside. Addi Watts is a tremendous defender.”
Since moving to Class 2A from Class 3A after the 2019-2020 campaign, Neshannock has split the four meetings against the Lady Chargers.
Grybowski has accomplished plenty in her 42 seasons of coaching. She surpassed the 700-win plateau this season and currently stands at 708-308. Grybowski won three WPIAL championships at New Castle (2004, 2007, 2009), as well as the two at Neshannock (2019, 2021).
But this is her first time going to the championship game in consecutive seasons as a head coach.
“They really are special. The kids make every one special,” Grybowski said of reaching the WPIAL championship game. “Every year is so different. I thank God I have the opportunity I have to do this.
For you to make it back to back, is very special. I hope the girls realize that. At New Castle, I never did that.”
Was making it back for a second straight season on her mind?
“At the beginning of that Serra Catholic game, you’re thinking you have to get through that one,” Grybowski said. “I haven’t been back to back and that would be special.
“Once we took a big lead, then reality started to set in.”
Grybowski pointed to key areas the Lady Lancers must excel at to knock off Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“Number one, we have to stop penetration,” she said. “Number two, we have to have more rebounds; box out.
The 50-50 balls have to go to us. We can’t give up possessions on 50-50 balls. We like to get 80 percent of them. We didn’t shoot the ball well at their place. We have to shoot it better Friday.”
Said Eckerle, “We need to do the same things we have going into each of the last four meetings with them. Protect the basketball. They’re a good defensive team. They will change defenses on you. We have to capitalize on the opportunities that are in front of us. I think we have to defend well.”
Both teams will compete in the PIAA playoffs, which begin March 9.
