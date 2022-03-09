Lawrence County had three basketball teams make it to the WPIAL championship game last week.
Two of those teams walked out with silver while one walked out with a championship.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team was the sole team that returned to Lawrence County on Friday night with WPIAL 2A gold. The Lady Lancers defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 55-31.
The Union High and New Castle boys teams ended up walking out of the Petersen Events Center with silver.
Union came up short in the WPIAL 1A championship matchup against Bishop Canevin on Thursday. The Scotties fell to Bishop Canevin, 58-45.
The Red Hurricane suffered a 60-58 double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 5A championship matchup.
For their efforts, the Lady Lancers, Scotties and ‘Canes were named Lawrence County co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Golden girls
The lone WPIAL champion that returned to Lawrence County was Neshannock. The Lady Lancers returned for the first time ever as back-to-back champions led by veteran coach Luann Grybowski.
“It was great. We really didn’t talk about it until that game,” Grybowski said. “We talked about the opportunity to be back-to-back (champions) and we knew there were only three teams playing for a WPIAL championship. Last year, we had four and they all won. Union lost the night before and we were like, ‘We have to get there, we have to win.’ We didn’t start great and we went down early but we were able to pull away.”
Neshannock defeated section rival OLSH at the Petersen Events Center. The last loss the Lady Lancers suffered in the season was dealt by the Lady Chargers back in January.
“The biggest thing is keeping focused and continuing working on the things you need to work on like defending and talking on defense,” Grybowski said. “Taking care of the basketball and rebounding those are the key three things that get you to the championship. I think (our) defending has been phenomenal with an exception of a couple games. We gave up 50 one time to OLSH and 50 one time to Rochester. Other than that, I think our defense was fantastic.”
Neshannock was able to take the lead against the Lady Chargers in the first quarter and never looked back. OLSH had one lead at the beginning of the first quarter, but, after a 3-pointer from Neleh Nogay to take a one-point lead and a buzzer-beating shot from Hunter Newman to take back the lead.
“Definitely this one,” Nogay said on which championship match had more pressure. “It’s really hard to win back-to-back and I think that it’s the first time that we’ve done it.”
Grybowski commented on the unusualness of the ride back after the Lady Lancers won the gold.
“It was the quietest WPIAL championship group. I think they were just exhausted,” Grybowski said. “We were like, ‘Oh my God, this is the quietest WPIAL championship group.’”
Grybowski said once the team got closer to town the mood changed to a more jovial and loud one once the firetrucks and escort back to the school happened.
New Castle’s next chapter
The ‘Canes’ 7-0 record, under coach Ralph Blundo’s reign, at the WPIAL championships was broken on Friday at the Petersen Events Center.
With a double-overtime contest ending after a foul called at the buzzer, the charity stripe was the determining factor in Laurel Highlands remaining undefeated.
“I think just focusing on the process and getting better each day was always our goal and we hoped that process would lead to that opportunity. We’re just really disappointed we weren’t able to finish the thing,” Blundo said. “When you’re trying to win a championship it’s normally details. If it’s one of the teams capable of winning a championship it’s the team that does the little things well, that’s typically the difference. I thought we did it well and on Friday night like I said, unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”
It’s time for New Castle to put the WPIAL championship loss in the books and look to the future.
“We don’t have a choice, that’s what it is,” Blundo said. “The message is we don’t have a choice but to turn the page. There’s just no time to dwell. We can either bounce back or lose. It’s cut and dry. We need to move on.
Union brotherhood
Just like the Lady Lancers, defense was a staple for the Union boys basketball team this season.
“I think defensively we’re very good and I think not bad offensively. I think our defense was our real trademark even in the championship game,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “I thought Bishop Canevin was a little good on defense. They shocked me how they played. They work hard; I didn’t feel like we had (struggles). Sometimes I think we get stagnant and took things for granted and maybe didn’t work hard on the offensive end but thats about it it.
“Overall, our struggles were few and far between this year. That’s a credit to them because they put the hard work in. Maybe at times, turnovers were an issue for us.”
Union suffered a loss in the WPIAL 1A championship against Bishop Canevin after returning from a four-year hiatus. Stanley has three sons on the team (Matthew, Mark and Lucas) and talked about returning to Union without the gold.
“Like anything else, I say losing is part of it and if you gave your best and you did everything you do, it happens, keep your head up and be proud of what you accomplish. It stings but it’s going to go away,” Stanley said. “We talk about it all the time. Enjoy the process, enjoy this summer when you’re working and not a lot of teams...my oldest son he never played at The Pete. I coached there and later on you’ll look back and enjoy those memories.”
All three teams went on to win the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday night and will go on to the second round of the tournament.
