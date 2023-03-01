PITTSBURGH — The Neshannock High girls basketball team’s rally fell short Tuesday night.
The Lady Lancers dug a 15-point halftime deficit in dropping a 60-52 WPIAL Class 3A consolation matchup to Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel.
Neshannock (18-8) earns the fourth seed in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs with the loss. The Lady Bulldogs (23-3) will be the third seed.
“They played hard and they never quit,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said of her team. “We were down big at one time in the second quarter. They kept fighting and kept going.”
Neshannock trimmed the deficit to four points with three minutes left in the game. The Lady Lancers had to foul down the stretch and Shady Side Academy made all four of its free throws in that span to seal the deal.
The Lady Lancers opened the game on a 9-2 run. However, Maggie Spell scored the game’s next 12 points to give the Lady Bulldogs a 14-9 margin. Spell finished with a game-best 27 points.
Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Payton Newman chipped in 12 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
The Lady Lancers were without Avi DeLillo (torn ACL) and Megan Pallerino (concussion protocol). Grybowski is hopeful Pallerino will return for the state playoffs, which start March 10. Neshannock will play the District 6 runner-up in the first round. That opponent will be determined Friday.
“The kids played hard. They did everything I asked them to do,” Grybowski said. “It’s a lot to overcome; it is what it is.”
The Lady Lancers were 17 of 48 from the field.
