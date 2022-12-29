HERMITAGE — With the clock running down, Josie Lewis took a pass from Sarah Mallek. She got the shot off and it was nothing but net.
Less than half a second later, the buzzer rang out to signal the start of the fourth quarter.
Lewis’ shot gave the Greenville girls basketball team a little breathing room to start the fourth quarter. The Lady Trojans eventually held on to beat Neshannock 48-44 as part of the Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic.
“They threw a lot at (Lewis) and she just relaxed and took over,” Greenville head coach Samantha Faler said. “That’s huge for us because that’s hours in the gym. We have worked for two years waiting to get the last shot at the end and I think that was a big key in the victory tonight.”
Senior forward Grace Cano led the way for Greenville. She scored 20 points and brought down four rebounds. Cano scored six points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Lady Trojans ahead.
“We’re just not playing well defensively,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “Basically, it’s a lack of communication. We need to be more vocal.
“Cano scored 20, she got eight layups because we didn’t talk. We’re not aggressive enough. We’re not rebounding exceptionally well. They have a nice team, they really do.”
Lewis finished with nine points four assists and four rebounds. Reese Schaller scored eight points with a team-high six rebounds and a pair of assists.
“(Cano) played phenomenal — both offensively and defensively for us,” Faler said. “What you don’t see in the box score is that our guards gave her beautiful passes. She made the moves and they put it right on the money.”
The Lady Trojans (6-0) were in a constant battle with the defending Class 2A state champions.
The two teams played a tight game for the first three quarters. The Lady Trojans led the Lady Lancers 40-36 after Lewis’ 3-pointer to end the third.
“It’s a game of runs. You have to sustain the runs,” Grybowski said. “We didn’t turn it over much tonight.”
Greenville carried a 14-0 run from third quarter into the fourth. The run gave the Lady Trojans enough breathing room to withstand the Lady Lancers’ comeback attempt.
The Lady Lancers (3-4) cut the lead to 48-44 with just under two minutes to play. Luann Grybowski’s squad played for a steal, but it never materialized. Neshannock didn’t start to foul until the final seconds of the game, but by then, it was too little too late.
“The girls have spent so much time conditioning and in the weight room. I think we wore them down, and I think that was huge,” Faler said.
Neshannock had 10 turnovers.
“We have to find an identify, a defense that we love to play and play well,” Grybowski said. “We have to be more consistent and more efficient on the offensive end. It’s all the basic stuff.”
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty led all scorers with 26 points. She also had five rebounds.
Megan Pallerino scored 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Lady Lancers, Aaralyn Nogay had five points.
Neshannock is playing a tough schedule in preparation for a grueling WPIAL Section 1-3A slate.
“It can only help us,” said of playing teams like Greenville. “We’ve lost four games by a total of 12 points. We’re in games. We have to learn how to win the close ones.
“I think we lost to all good teams. Our schedule is not easy, by any stretch. We have to really work on the defensive end. We have to be able to play hard all the time.”
