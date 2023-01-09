The Neshannock High girls basketball team took control in the first quarter.
The Lady Lancers built a 15-point lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 60-16 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Riverside.
Neshannock (2-1 section, 6-5 overall) led 18-3 after one period and 35-9 at the half.
The Lady Lancers were coming off a 59-35 road loss to Laurel.
“It’s always good to come back from a loss and get a win,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We have a lot to work on. We have to get better every game.
“Our defense has to play well against good competition and we have to work at it every game. Until we get to that point, we’ll be average.”
Mairan Haggerty netted 23 points and six rebounds for the Lady Lancers. Megan Pallerino provided 11 markers and seven boards.
Payton Newman notched seven markers and six boards for the winners and Camdyn Cole contributed seven assists.
The Lady Lancers were 21 of 40 from the field.
Riverside is now 0-2, 2-6.
Neshannock returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Mohawk.
Union 54,
Sharpsville 36
Kelly Cleaver led a balanced Lady Scots attack with 21 points in a nonsection road win over the Blue Darlings.
Cleaver also added 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Kylie Fruehstorfer was next with 15 markers for Union (6-5) and Zoe Lepri was next with 13.
Chasie Fry scored 15 points for Sharpsville.
Mohawk 62,
Ellwood City 43
The Lady Warriors scored the game’s first seven points and never looked back in a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Mohawk (1-1, 7-5) held a 15-5 lead after one quarter and pushed the buffer to 34-16 at the break. Ellwood City (1-2, 5-5) chipped away at the deficit in the third period, cutting it to 48-33.
Erynne Capalbo recorded a game-high 22 points for the Lady Warriors and Aricka Young was next with 13. Madisyn Cole contributed 12.
Kayla Jones tossed in 20 tallies for the Lady Wolverines.
Wilmington 54,
Grove City 40
The Lady Greyhounds remained unbeaten in District 10, Region 4-3A/4A action with a road victory over the Lady Eagles.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We kind of grinded through our inefficiency on both ends.
“We still made enough plays to secure the win. That’s a good win for our program. You’ll take any league win no matter how pretty it was.”
Lia Krarup notched 19 points for the Lady Greyhounds (3-0, 10-2) and Reese Bruckner bucketed 14.
Wilmington visits Sharon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Laurel 47,
Beaver Falls 40
The Lady Spartans held on for a Section 1-3A home victory over the Lady Tigers.
Laurel (3-0, 10-1) trailed 13-11 after the first frame before forging a 25-21 halftime lead. The Lady Spartans increased the advantage to 34-26 going to the fourth quarter.
Regan Atkins scored 16 points for Laurel and Danielle Pontius posted 11.
Tayler Pullen provided 10 markers for Beaver Falls (0-1, 2-4).
New Castle 55,
North Hills 53 (OT)
No other information was provided on the game.
Boys
Slippery Rock 64,
Ellwood City 22
Wolverines junior Joseph Roth sat out to rest an ankle injury in a nonsection home loss to the Rockets.
Roth is averaging 28 points and 15 rebounds.
Nate Williams scored nine points to lead Ellwood City (11-3).
