The Neshannock High football team had a big first quarter and never looked back on Friday.
The Lancers went unanswered in the first quarter to help propel them to a 42-12 nonconference home victory over Ambridge.
Neshannock’s Jino Mozzocio got things rolling in the first quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Allison, which was followed up with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Beaman. Mozzocio completed seven of his 13 passes for a total of 89 yards.
Tony Perrotta recovered a fumble and went 30 yards into the end zone for the Lancers’ final touchdown of the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead. Ambridge responded in the second quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown to enter halftime still trailing Neshannock (2-1 overall).
The Lancers switched to the ground game in the third quarter with Anthony Eakin getting a touchdown on a 24-yard run. Patrick Argiro followed that up with a 49-yard dash into the end zone for Neshannock.
Ambridge secured its final touchdown of the night with a 31-yard run to pass through the goal line. Mozzocio finished things off for the Lancers with an impressive 88-yard run for a touchdown.
Mozzocio had nine carries in the game for a total of 112 yards.
Neshannock is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Western Beaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.