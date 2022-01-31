The Laurel and Neshannock cheer squad both contended at Hershey for the Class 2A Large Division State championship on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Lancers went on to capture that championship with a score of 84.9, defeating Elk County Catholic. The Lady Spartans took fourth with a posted score of 82.2.
Earlier in the month, the roles were reversed for both teams at the WPIAL 2A championships at Hempfield Area High School.
Laurel was able to capture the WPIAL 2A crown, the second time in three years, with a score of 83.5. Neshannock placed fourth in the competition at Greensburg.
A three-point deduction at the state championship cost the Lady Spartans from taking home the gold. This was the Lady Lancers' first time making it to the finals of the state meet and taking home PIAA 2A gold.
For both teams' efforts, the Neshannock and Laurel girls competitive cheer teams were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Laurel
For the Lady Spartans, just like any cheer team, their season begins early and lasts almost all year round.
"We do our choreography in the summer, usually in July or August, it's a mandatory thing that we start then so we know where everyone is," Laurel coach Jenn Horodyski said. "Our competition season starts right after football season, in the midst of practicing for basketball. Our goal is always to make it to state, the last three we've gone to the national championship."
At Hershey, Laurel was able to have zero deductions the first day of the championship and was automatically placed in the finals.
"We were first going into finals which was super exciting," Horodyski said. "We met that goal and we have nothing to be upset about. We focus on execution and what that means is hitting our skills clean, no bobbles, gasping or falls. We want to look like what we're doing is easy even though it's not."
The Lady Spartans have 24 girls on their competitive team. They will lose three seniors this year.
"Our two other seniors, this is their first or second year doing cheer at Laurel," Makenzie Landolfi, a senior cheerleader at Laurel, said. "We haven't known each other that long but created a bond that's like no other. We do our best work together.
"States was a very big deal for us and going and putting in that hard work, hitting zeroes the first day and advancing straight to finals was a great accomplishment for us."
With some of the seniors fresh to the world of cheerleading some have been participating a longer time at Laurel.
"I've been doing (cheerleading) since the third grade. My whole life practically," Lady Spartans junior Seneca Bailey said. "I got the paper in third grade and something just called to me. Whenever I watched the cheerleaders on the sideline it was a dream for me. Honestly, going to state brings the entire team together. We all work a lot the whole season; to make it so far from such a small school is just really special. A lot of other people can notice you and discover who you are coming from Laurel."
Some other members of the Lady Spartans, like Madison Burgess, signed up at the beginning of their high school career after seeing a sign for tryouts.
"I think that we all thought states was one of those big goals and going to states and straight through to finals was so amazing for our team," Burgess, a sophomore, said. "Winning WPIALs was even crazy for us and we were excited about all those accomplishments.
"It's not just physical stress but mental stress too. Even though we have a lot of fun we put a lot of work into that."
Although the PIAA Class 2A championship at Hershey has concluded, the continued training doesn't slow down.
"We condition just like any sport. Our girls go to the gym just like any other sport. When we're at practice we grind for two or three hours," Horodyski said. "We have tryouts at the end of March. We just condition during April so, no, there is not time off in cheerleading. There really is no offseason and a lot of people don't realize that."
Members of the Lady Spartans are: Makenzie Landolfi, Claire Daughtery, Alayah Kingsley, Moriah McBride, Kyra Geiger, Kaelynn Kennedy, Amber Medved, Seneca Bailey, Madison Michaels, Maggie McKnight, Lilly McKay, Talia Cartwright, Ainsley Stewart, Kamryn McVay, Emma Altman, Makenzie Maine, Madison Burgess, Kayla Carlson, Natalie Viggiano, Brooklyn Kennedy, Chloe Buchowski, Marlee Guthrie, Kali Hamilla and Emmy Tinstman.
Neshannock
Although the Lady Spartans were able to advance straight to finals, it was a different story for the Lady Lancers who were placed fifth and had to work through the rest of the competition.
"After qualifying at WPIALs we had a lot of hard work to do because we had numerous mistakes in our performance and we knew that we could do better," Neshannock coach Colleen Daughtry said. "Going into states at the preliminary round we had three points in deductions which is not something you want. I was just hoping that they would score high enough to make it to the semis, which they did.
"I just wanted that zero deduction. I didn't care what place they were in. They were so excited to make it to finals for the first time."
Natalie Morrone, a senior at Neshannock, commented on taking home the gold.
"We were all on cloud-nine. It still feels super surreal, it doesn't feel real," Morrone said. "To be able to win something so big and it was so unexpected for us because we went in there with the goal of trying our best and doing our best as a team.
"After our performance we didn't care what happened because at finals that was the first time we hit with zero deductions. We were proud of what we put out there."
One of the mottos for the Lady Lancers competitive cheer team is "Protect our family."
"From the very beginning even when we all started cheering in elementary school it's been the same group of girls and we've all just grown so close to one another and I consider them my sisters," Morrone said. "Ever since we started competing at the varsity level at ninth grade we put a lot of time and dedication into wanting to prove ourselves that we might be able to win something."
Out of Neshannock's cheer roster there are 11 total seniors who will be leaving after graduation.
"We started from scratch. Our coach hand picked the squad and our goal was to win WPIALs and we fell short," Leigha Quinn, a Neshannock senior, said. "We got to Hershey and we were confident to have what it takes. Personally, I didn't even go there imagining we were going to win. All we wanted to do was hit zeroes with no deductions or mistakes and that's exactly what we did and it was exhilarating.
"It didn't matter if we won or lost. I was so happy for us to come together and leave it all out on the floor like we did. I would say that people don't see all of the fails and all of the hard practices."
In the sport of cheerleading a lot of effort goes unnoticed and one major thing that goes unnoticed is time. Skylar Vansovich, a Neshannock senior, commented on that.
"We've been practicing since the summer, hours upon hours, and there's been sleepless nights of staying up and analyzing things and throwing in extra practices," Vansovich said. "We credit ourselves so much bet we can't forget about our coach, Colleen, who has done incredible things for this team. She's really stepped up to make us better than where we were before and to make us champions."
The Lady Lancers coach elaborated on time being an underrated aspect of cheerleading in the realm of sport.
"Cheering is a very unique sport and it's very underrated," Daughtry said. "People still say cheerleading is not a sport. It's a sport just as any other sport. We have injuries, we review film, we do everything we need to do to prepare these girls for one shot not just a quarter or a half.
"Pep rallies, homecoming parades, painting signs, decorating their school. That's what goes under appreciated in cheerleading is the time. A lot of sports train, practice and go to the games. We go above and beyond."
Members of the Lady Lancers are: Raygan Quimby, Abbey Meiter, Natalie Morrone, Leigha Quinn, Skylar Vansovich, Ang Russo, Mia Hasson, Autumn Hendry, Tori Cain, Alaina Gennock, Gianna Canciello, Ella Kosior, Alayna Decarbo, Alexandra Kwait, Ally Blundo, Kat Venasco, Mia Schaible, Elena Noga, Ella Stroia, Ava DeVincentis, Aubrey Donaldson, Carmella Bautti and Marlie Ioanilli.
Other Lawrence County competitive cheer teams?
The Lady Spartans and Lady Lancers competitive cheer teams are not run under a cooperative agreement. All of the cheerleaders come directly from their school.
Lawrence County, in the realm of competitive cheer, seems to only have Laurel and Neshannock competing at the WPIAL and PIAA level.
"I hope so," Horodyski said of seeing the sport grow in the county. "I would love to see more Lawrence County teams get involved with competitive cheer."
"I would really hope it would open up the doors for our community and even outside our community," Daughtry said. "What Jenn has done with Laurel over the past years is outstanding and I applaud her for her hard work and dedication to that program and that's what I'm trying to work on with Neshannock."
It seems that with the success both teams have had they might push other schools in Lawrence County to join the competitive cheer division.
"Obviously, if I were from another school and saw these two schools do so well, it would make me want to get these opportunities too," Vansovich said. "Maybe New Castle, Mohawk or Shenango will enter the WPIALs as a competitive cheer team. It's really anyone's game."
