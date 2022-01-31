The Neshannock High competitive cheer team captured a state championship Saturday.
The Lady Lancers, who were in fifth place after the first day of competition, navigated through the field to capture their first state crown in competitive cheer. The title, which came in the Class 2A Large Division, is the first for Lawrence County as well.
“The girls and I knew how tough it would be,” Neshannock coach Colleen Daughtry said. “They knew what they had to do. They not only did that, they excelled in it.
“They knew how hard it was going to be to fight. They fought with all their might to get to the finals and win the championship.”
Neshannock posted a score of 84.9, beating out Elk County Catholic by a little over two-tenths of a point. Archbishop Ryan was third and Laurel (82.2) finished fourth.
It also was the Lady Lancers’ first appearance in the finals of the competitive cheer at the state meet.
Going into the finals Saturday, Laurel was in first place in the PIAA Class 2A Large Division standings with a score of 85.2. Archbishop Ryan was right behind in second with 85.1667.
“I’m obviously disappointed,” Lady Spartans coach Jenn Horodyski said. “To go from first to fourth is not what we wanted or expected.
“It’s like throwing a game-winning touchdown but dropping the pass. We were perfect until the final 2:28 and that dropped us.”
Without that one three-point deduction at 2:28, Laurel would have taken home the gold according to Horodyski.
“That’s how close it was. I’m proud of my girls,” she said. “They handled themselves with class and poise. We clapped for everyone who placed above us. You have to good be good winners and good losers and I thought the girls handled it with class.”
Neshannock had to do a full routine twice on Saturday to nail down the championship.
“I had to do a lot of preparation in those two performances,” Daughtry said. “We had to have good fundamentals, good technique and good execution. We needed to hit a zero deduction routine and the girls did that.”
The chips were down for Neshannock throughout as the team grabbed the fifth and final spot Friday night just to reach Saturday’s competition.
"They knew how hard it was going to be to fight."
“They knew how hard it was going to be to fight.”
Horodyski said she has no regrets with her team’s performance.
“There’s nothing we could have done different,” Horodyski said. “You get one shot; that’s cheerleading.
“Anything can happen. A free-throw shooter doesn’t hit them all and a cheerleader doesn’t hit everything, either.”
The Lady Spartans lose just three competitors to graduation.
“They are definitely hungry. They want it,” Horodyski said at getting another crack at a state crown. “They are hungry to prove they are the best team out there. It’s remarkable how well Lawrence County performed and that’s amazing.”
Said Daughtry, “I am so blessed and grateful that I was a part of this moment for our town to make history. For me to represent that team and district, I am very honored. I’m still on a high from it; I am just so honored. It was a true Cinderella story.”
