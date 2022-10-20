The Neshannock High volleyball team handed Shenango its first loss of the season on Thursday.
The Lady Lancers defeated Shenango in WPIAL Section 1-2A action, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23.
“I knew our girls could do it. They went into the game today, they said they had nothing to lose. When they said that I knew they had the confidence to come in and do it,” Neshannock coach Jenny Bolinger said of the victory. “This is the team that I know can win WPIAL and so that’s what you saw tonight. For them to defeat Shenango like they did and play confident — that’s the team I see in practice and I’m so proud of them for coming out.”
Neshannock (10-4 section, 11-4 overall) took the lead after winning the first game and Shenango responded by winning the second.
“That was a hard-fought battle going back and forth, it could’ve went either way. We missed a few too many serves. If we had our serves in it probably would’ve been a different story,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “That’s playoff volleyball right there for both teams. That’s getting everybody ready. Our whole section going into the playoffs are going to be very competitive. So, maybe a chance we play them in the second round again, that would be fantastic. Seeing Laurel up in there, too, and Beaver, too, you’re going to see these four teams make it into the finals.”
The WPIAL volleyball playoff pairings will be released on Friday afternoon.
In the third and fourth set, Mairan Haggerty proved to be an offensive threat for the Lady ‘Cats (13-1 overall).
“It feels great. Losing to them the first time when we played at their place was kind of hard but we fought back and it’s our senior night; last time playing on the homecourt. This one was a special one,” Haggerty said of the victory. “I feel like the energy, we just needed to have energy. When we’re scoring like that the energy goes up and we all do well.”
“We needed an offense and I knew I could turn to Mairan and we practiced that over and over,” Bolinger said. “To see it executed, Mairan — she was just a rockstar, all of them, Katie DiMuccio. It was great senior night.”
Haggerty recorded 21 kills and 14 service points for the Lady Lancers.
The one thing working for Shenango’s offense was short lobs across the net to Neshannock’s territory.
“That wasn’t a game plan. That was us not being aggressive. It might’ve worked but I wanted my kids to be aggressive tonight and attack,” Dugan said. “We sent too many free balls over the net, too much stuff to give them the opportunity to score and you can’t do that once you get into the playoffs.”
Jenna Glies grabbed 19 digs, Aaralyn Nogay supplied 21 service points, Katie DiMuccio notched 15 kills and Adriona Arnold recorded 18 service points for Neshannock.
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango with 21 kills and nine service points. Kylee Rubin grabbed 19 kills and 16 service points and Elyse Lenhart produced 44 assists.
Neshannock’s junior varsity team defeated Shenango, 2-0.
