The Neshannock High boys tennis team struggled on the road Monday.
The Lancers lost to Beaver, 5-0, in a WPIAL Section 2-2A encounter at Brady’s Run.
Neshannock is now 2-4 in league play and 3-4 overall.
Following are the results:
BEAVER 5,
NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Andrew Cavett (B) def. Michael Melarango 6-0, 6-0.
2. Grady Johnson (B) def. Bain McGann 6-0, 6-2.
3. Beaver won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
1. Mason McCarty-Cagis/Zack Masters (B) def. Evan Hendry/Alex Frazier 7-5, 6-1.
2. Ryan Kenney/Ian McCarty-Cagis (B) def. Roger Kwiat/Robbie Heath 6-0, 6-0.
Ellwood City falls
The Wolverines dropped all five matches in a Section 2-2A road loss to Central Valley at Brady’s Run.
Ellwood City Lincoln is now 3-4.
Following are the results:
CENTRAL VALLEY 5,
ELLWOOD CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Christian Kosinski (CV) def. Mitchell Covert 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ryan Hardek (CV) def. Grady Smith 6-0, 6-0,
3. Nathan Noel (CV) def. Anthony DiBuono 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Ryan Kerry/Andrew Yankello (CV) def. Daniel Rogers/Ryan Odom 6-0, 6-0.
2. Nathan Lion/Grant Phillips (CV) def. Ayden Frisk/Kaden Schlichtkrull 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.