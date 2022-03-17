The Neshannock High boys tennis team opened the season with a loss Wednesday.
The Lancers dropped all five matches in a 5-0 WPIAL Section 2-2A setback to Blackhawk at Pearson Park.
Following are the results:
BLACKHAWK 5,
NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Brent Mennell (B) def. Michael Melarango 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ben Logan (B) def. Bain McGann 6-0, 6-1.
3. Jack Hanlon (B) def. Alex Frazier 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Evan Kennelly/Daniel Rodenbeck (B) def. Evan Hendry/Robbie Heath 6-0, 6-0.
2. Blackhawk wins via forfeit.
