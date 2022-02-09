The defense delivered for the Neshannock High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The Lancers limited Laurel to just 19 points in a 48-19 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win.
Neshannock (6-3 section, 15-4 overall) took control early, racing to a 10-2 lead after one period. The Lancers increased the margin to 24-4 at the break.
“Our guys’ effort was tremendous tonight,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “There were multiple possessions that we were really clicking.
“Guys were guarding the ball really well. Our guys were getting to the right spots. Our rotations were timely tonight. They were just really clicking defensively. We had a really good film session (Monday). I thought we had a lot of mental breakdowns the last time we played Laurel. But, we rectified some mistakes we made the first game.”
Jack Glies netted a team-high 13 points for the Lancers and Sebastian Coiro collected 10. Mike Sopko added eight markers and 14 rebounds for the winners.
Kobe DeRosa netted 10 points for the Spartans (4-5, 11-7).
On Saturday, Neshannock cruised to a 73-47 home section win over Riverside on Senior Night.
Paul Litrenta scored 18 points, all of which coming on 3-pointers for the Lancers. Mike Sopko chipped in with 16 markers and Kurt Sommerfeld was next with 10.
Neshannock drained 10 total 3-pointers in the win.
“I knew our guys would come out fired up,” Corey said of the Riverside game. “It was great to finally see us clicking from behind the arc as a group.
“It was great to get a win on Senior Night. I’ve been around these guys for a really long time. They’re a great group of young men.”
Shenango 36,
Sewickley Academy 29
The Wildcats locked up a postseason berth with a Section 1-2A road win over the Panthers.
“We’re trying to get that second spot (in the section) if we can,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We need some help, but we’re in and looking to build off of these last two wins.”
The Wildcats (5-4, 7-13) struggled in the first half, trailing 8-3 after one period and 13-9 at the break.
“It wasn’t a pretty one,” McQuiston said of the win. “I think it was a combination of last night (against Riverview) being an intense game and maybe we took them lightly tonight.
“Sewickley Academy always plays well at home. We can’t afford to take anyone lightly. We have to be mentally ready every game.”
Shenango tied the game at 25 going to the fourth period.
Braden Zeigler netted 16 points for the Wildcats and Dalton Peters posted 10. Brody McQuiston chipped in with eight markers and eight rebounds. Zeigler hit three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“We pressed them a little more in the second half and sped them up a little bit,” Bob McQuiston said. “We got some easy ones. Zeigler got hot in the third quarter.”
Shenango was 11 of 41 from the floor.
Nolan Donnelly scored seven points for Sewickley Academy (1-6, 3-11).
Ellwood City 65,
Beaver Falls 52
Steve Antuono scored 24 points to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A home victory over the Tigers.
Antuono added six assists and three rebounds as well.
Alexander Roth recorded 14 markers, four rebounds and four assists for Ellwood City (9-0, 19-2), while Peyton O’Brien contributed 13 tallies.
Joseph Roth, Alexander Roth’s brother, added nine points, 14 boards and three assists for the Wolverines.
Jaren Brickner bucketed 13 points for Beaver Falls (5-4, 9-10).
Riverside 56,
Mohawk 47
The Warriors lost a fourth-quarter lead en route to falling to the host Panthers in a Section 1-3A contest.
Mohawk (3-7, 5-15) trailed 17-16 after one quarter before claiming a 24-23 halftime lead. The Warriors held a 36-32 buffer going to the fourth quarter.
Jay Wrona recorded a team-high 19 points for Mohawk and Justin Boston was next with 11.
Nate Kolesar led all scorers with 23 points.
Sharon 66,
Wilmington 38
The Greyhounds struggled in the second half in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home loss to the Tigers.
Wilmington (0-12, 1-18) was outscored 33-18 in the final 16 minutes.
Colin Hill scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds.
Garret Hoffman and Conner Porterfield posted 17 markers each for Sharon (3-8, 4-14).
Girls
OLSH 49,
Shenango 44
The Lady Wildcats came up short in a Section 1-2A road decision against the Lady Chargers.
Shenango (7-4, 12-7) trailed 11-6 after one quarter and 24-14 at the half. The Lady Wildcats rallied to trim the deficit to 34-31 going to the fourth quarter. Shenango took a two-point lead in the final quarter.
“We dug ourselves a hole at the half,” first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “If we want to be up there with the likes of Neshannock and OLSH, we have to show toughness.
“I thought we did that in the second half. It wasn’t the result we would have hoped for, but I was proud of their effort. If we can continue to play like that and with that effort, we’ll be heard from in the playoffs.”
Kylee Rubin recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds for Shenango. Ashley DeCarbo delivered eight markers for the visitors.
Emily Schuck scored 14 points for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-1, 16-4).
Mohawk 43,
Laurel 33
The Lady Warriors bounced back from a rough road loss to claim a Section 1-3A home verdict over the Lady Spartans.
Mohawk (6-5, 7-12) was coming off a 55-13 nonsection loss to Knoch.
Alexa Kadilak tossed in 21 points to lead all scorers for the Lady Warriors. Natalie Lape was next with 10.
Danielle Pontius posted 10 markers for Laurel (5-5, 11-8).
