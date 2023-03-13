OIL CITY — The Neshannock High boys basketball team came to life in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers trailed Oil City throughout and put together the winning formula in the final eight minutes to survive and advance.
Neshannock outscored the host Oilers by 13 points in the final frame to rally for a 61-59 PIAA Class 3A first-round victory on Saturday at the House of Hustle.
“It started late in the third quarter; we were able to score a little bit and get into our pressure,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “That was the game plan throughout. Be able to get up and trap them and press them.
“For a couple of various reasons, we weren’t getting into it. Things started to click in the third quarter. We had some dead-ball situations and we made some field goals.”
The Lancers (19-7) snapped their two-game losing streak and will take on Brookville (23-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at PennWest Clarion University. The Raiders advanced with a 46-43 overtime verdict over Seton-La Salle. Clayton Cook hit a long 3-pointer at the final horn to lift Brookville to the win.
“We have watched a lot of film on them,” Corey said. “We’ve been able to spend a good amount of time on them. They’re excellent defensively, holding opponents to 35-and-a-half points a game.
“They’re a team that makes you work offensively and take care of the ball. We have to make shots. They’re very fundamentally sound on the defensive end.”
Neshannock played Brookville on March 7, 2020 and dropped a 49-34 decision in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
“Their defensive numbers were the same that year, too,” Corey said. “Points were hard to come by in that game. This team has the same DNA makeup from a defensive standpoint, that really makes you earn it. We’ll have to play pretty well offensively.”
Jack Glies poured in a game-high 33 points for the Lancers in Saturday’s win. He added six rebounds and five steals.
“Jack put in another tremendous effort for us,” Corey said. “We increased our pressure defensively in the second half and that allowed Jack to get out in transition a little more.”
Neshannock trailed 16-7 after one quarter and 25-17 at the half. Oil City (19-7) held its biggest lead of the game at 44-29 with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.
A 6-0 run by the Lancers cut the deficit to 44-35 and the Oilers connected on a field goal just before the end of the third quarter for a 46-35 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
“I don’t think anyone ever thought we were out of it,” Corey said. “To our guys credit, they stayed the course. Offensively, the ball started going in. We started playing with a little more swagger. We made shots and got up and pressed a little bit.”
Glies scored five straight points for Neshannock to get the visitors within 46-40 a little more than a minute into the fourth period.
The Lancers took a 54-53 lead with 2:20 remaining on a pair of free throws by Nate Rynd. Glies recorded a steal and a layup to push the buffer to 56-53. However, Cam VanWormer nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 56.
Glies gave Neshannock the lead back at 59-56 on a layup and free throw with a minute remaining. Glies split a pair of freebies for a 60-56 margin after Oil City was errant on a 3-point attempt.
Connor Highfield drained a 3-pointer with less than five seconds to go for the Oilers to make it 60-59. Glies split a pair of foul shots for a 61-59 Neshannock lead.
“Once we got the lead, we spread the floor,” Corey said. “We played with really good composure down the stretch and we took care of the ball down the stretch.
“We took great shots. They weren’t turning us over. Once we were able to get the lead we were able to hold it.”
Glies finished 11 of 14 at the foul line. He was 7 of 10 at the stripe in the final frame.
“He did a really good job getting to the line in the fourth quarter,” Corey said of Glies. “Jack was able to turn the corner and get to the line. He was able to find guys open.
“It was just a great effort by him. It’s what we need now in the playoffs.”
VanWormer’s long heave at the buzzer was off the mark and the Lancers survived.
“That was a huge sigh of relief,” Corey said of the emotion after his team held on. “They hit a shot to end the third quarter on us.
“Then, you reflect on the OLSH (WPIAL semifinal) game and how they hit a shot after the third quarter and the game-winner at the buzzer. It was a huge sigh of relief we were able to escape that situation.”
Luciano DeLillo delivered 10 points, five boards and three steals for the Lancers. Nate Rynd recorded seven boards to go with his six markers. Finn Haggerty also added six points for the winners.
“Our seniors have been really, really good for us this season,” Corey said. “Our guys have played really good for us. Obviously, we have leaned on all of them to bring what they bring for us. Luci is all over the place. He filled up the stat sheet.
“Nate did a great job. Nate had a couple of buckets. Both of those guys played great. We can’t say enough positive about the performance of our guys.”
VanWormer paced Oil City with 18 markers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.