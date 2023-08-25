Max Vitale led the Neshannock High boys golf team to a win Thursday afternoon.
Vitale scored a 36 for the Lancers in a 197-234 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Union at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Matt Morelli followed with a 37 for Neshannock (4-0 section, 4-0 overall) and Rocco Bautti contributed a 38. Sophia Covelli collected a 42 and Joey Presnar added a 44.
Rocco Galmarini notched a 37 for the Scotties. Ian DiPietro posted a 45, Landon Eckert tallied a 48, Jalen Peace provided a 50 and Nathan Chornenky registered a 54.
Ellwood defeats Shenango
Jordan Keller shot a 36 to lead the Wolverines to a 202-218 decision over the Wildcats on the par-36 back nine at Delmar Golf Course.
Mitchell Covert contributed a 40 for Ellwood City Lincoln, while Jaxon Rozanski, Carson Cappello and Nate Kennedy all fired a 42.
Gavin Bruce carded a 39 for the Wildcats (2-2, 3-5) and Joe Campoli was next with a 40. Jake Natale notched a 41, Ben Santangelo supplied a 47 and Grason Hooks followed with a 51.
Girls tennis
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Greenville.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Megan Blasko (No. 2) picked up singles wins for Wilmington.
The doubles teams of Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez (No. 1) and Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari (No. 2) also picked up victories for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4, GREENVILLE 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Summer Stitt 6-0 , 6-0.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Lily Butcher 6-3, 6-0.
3. Ada Wentling (G) def. Eryn Conner 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez (W) def. Addie Kraeling/Hannah McKinney 6-0, 6-1.
2. Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari (W) def. Brooke Wilkerson/Katie King 6-2, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.