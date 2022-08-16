The Neshannock High boys golf team grabbed a victory over Shenango on Tuesday.
Max Vitale and Guy Hixon each shot a 41 to lead the Lancers to a 216-224 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Shenango at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Neshannock’s Matt Morelli posted 42 while Joe Presnar and Sophia Covelli shot 45 and 47, respectively.
Jake Natale led Shenango with 41 of his own while Joe Campoli shot a 44. Zach Herb carded a 45, while Ben Santangelo fired a 46 and Gaum Bruce added a 48.
Bintrim paces Laurel
Eli Bintrim carded a 35 to lift the Spartans to a 209-243 Section 5-2A victory over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Caleb Gilmore followed with a 38 for Laurel (1-0, 2-0) and Greg Preisser posted a 42. Seth Smith supplied a 46 and Johnny Andre added a 48 for the victors.
