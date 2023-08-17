The Neshannock High boys golf team turned in a strong performance Wednesday.
Max Vitale fired a 36 to lead the Lancers to a 191-214 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Shenango on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Rocco Bautti was next for Neshannock (2-0 section, 2-0 overall) with a 37. Sophia Covelli and Matt Morelli both chipped in with a 39. Joey Presnar tallied a 40.
Ben Santangelo scored a 39 for the Wildcats (0-1, 1-1) and Gavin Bruce contributed a 40. Joe Campoli carded a 43, Jake Natale notched a 45, and Jack Kielar added a 47.
Mohawk upends Union
Keigan Hopper carded a 36 to lead the Warriors to a 191-238 Section 5-2A victory over Union on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Mason Hopper delivered a 37 for Mohawk (2-0, 3-1) and Jay Wrona was next with a 38. Josh Wilkins notched a 39 and Landon Schmid supplied a 41.
The Warriors are back in action at 3 p.m. Friday when they travel to Ellwood City for a league contest at Delmar.
Rocco Galmarini led the Scotties with a 39 and Landon Eckert was next with a 41. Ian DiPietro shot a 47, Nathan Chornenky contributed a 54 and Evan DiNardo followed with a 57.
Union hosts Riverside at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Ellwood City defeats Beaver
Jordan Keller scored a 36 to propel the Wolverines to a 201-219 Section 5-2A decision over the Bobcats. The match was played at Delmar.
Mitch Covert posted a 38 for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-0, 2-0) and teammate Carson Cappello collected a 40. Colten Crizer contributed a 43 and Nate Kennedy followed with a 44.
The Wolverines will host Mohawk at 3 p.m. Friday at Delmar.
