The Neshannock High boys golf team cruised to a win Monday afternoon.
Joe Presnar scored a 34 to lead the Lancers to a 187-227 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Matt Morelli, Max Vitale and Rocco Bautti all shot a 38 for Neshannock (10-0 section, 10-0 overall). Sophia Covelli was next with a 39.
Eli Bintrim paced Laurel (2-7) with a 36. Seth Gilmore and Tyler Allison both tallied a 47, Nolan Dugan notched a 48 and Ben Daugherty was next with a 49.
New Castle prevails
Phil Laurenza fired a 41 to lead the Red Hurricane to a 233-243 Section 5-3A victory over Central Valley on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Sean Carmichael followed with a 45 for New Castle (1-6, 1-7) and Ian Donnelly added a 46. Justin Girman scored a 49, while Brody Young recorded a 52.
Shenango edges Union
Joe Campoli carded a 39 to pace the Wildcats to a 221-228 Section 5-2A decision over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Gavin Bruce chipped in a 40 for the Wildcats and Ben Santangelo supplied a 44. Jack Kielar collected a 46 and Nick Garczewski posted a 52.
Rocco Galmarini led Union with a 37 and Landon Eckert was next with a 44. Ian DiPietro and Jalen Peace produced a pair of 47s, while Evan DiNardo delivered a 53.
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lady Lancers dropped a 5-0 decision to Beaver at Pearson Park in a Section 4-2A match at Pearson Park.
Neshannock is now 2-2, 3-2.
Following are the results:
BEAVER 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Chloe DeSanzo (B) def. Lindsey Urban 6-0, 6-1.
2. Lucy Taylor (B) def. Elena Noga 6-0, 6-1.
3. Anna McKanja (B) def. Chloe Maalouf 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Mia Woodski/Hailey Ziegler (B) def. Alexa Ong/Jules Medure 6-1, 6-1.
2. Gracie Churovia/Bella Churovia (B) Def. Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco 6-2, 6-2.
Boys soccer
Teams end in tie
Wilmington and Neshannock battled to a 1-1 double-overtime tie in nonleague action on the Greyhounds' home field.
Ryder Tervo had the lone goal for Wilmington through 79 minutes. Matthias Rapchak tallied Neshannock's goal with 23 seconds left in regulation.
Girls soccer
Mohawk loses
The Lady Warriors dropped a 6-0 Section 3-1A home contest to Freedom.
Mohawk is now 0-2, 2-2.
Wilmington falls short
Sarah Dieter scored two goals for the Lady Greyhounds, but it wasn't enough in a 5-4 District 10, nonregion road loss to Titusville.
The teams were tied at 1 at the half.
Carly Hogg and Analiese Hendrickson scored one goal each for Wilmington (1-4).
Dieter handed out two assists for the Lady Greyhounds, while Hogg and Isabella Melnik added one each.
