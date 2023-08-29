The Neshannock High boys golf team continues to roll.
Max Vitale and Rocco Bautti both shot a 37 to pace the Lancers to a 196-209 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln at Castle Hills Golf Course to remain undefeated.
Matt Morelli chipped in with a 38 for Neshannock (5-0 section, 5-0 overall). Sophia Covelli and Joey Presnar both carded a 42.
Mitch Covert collected a 37 for the Wolverines and Jordan Keller was next with a 38. Jaxon Rozanski followed with a 42, Colten Crizer shot a 45 and Nate Kennedy notched a 47.
Wilmington edges Poland
Lindsey Hoover fired a 38 to pace the Greyhounds to a 160-162 win over Poland (Ohio) on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Cody Anderson contributed a 39 for Wilmington (7-1), while Santino Toscano tallied a 41. Isaac Ealy added a 42.
Mohawk defeats Shenango
Keegan Hopper and Josh Wilkins each shot a 37 to lift the Warriors to a 200-227 Section 5-2A win over the Wildcats on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Mason Hopper notched a 40 for the Warriors, Jay Wrona scored a 42 and Landon Schmid supplied a 44.
Joe Campoli tallied a 41 to lead Shenango (2-3, 3-6). Gavin Bruce followed with a 43, Jake Natale notched a 46, Ben Santangelo scored a 48 and Jason Malley added a 49.
New Castle loses
The Red Hurricane dropped a 219-293 Section 5-3A match to Beaver on the par-36 front nine.
Ian Donnelly led New Castle (0-2, 0-3) with a 48 and Phil Laurenza was next with a 52. Jeff Natale scored a 60, Vinny Micco chipped in a 66 and Justin Girman recorded a 67.
Girls soccer Mohawk falls
Riverside scored a goal in overtime to top the Lady Warriors, 1-0, in a Section 3-1A matchup.
No other information was provided.
