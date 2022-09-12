Guy Hixon led the Neshannock High boys golf team to a win Monday.
Hixon fired a 39 for the Lancers in a 211-231 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Sophia Covelli and Max Vitale each shot a 42 for Neshannock (8-1) and Matt Morelli delivered a 43. Joey Presnar posted a 45.
Eli Bintrim carded a 41 for Laurel (5-6, 6-6) and Caleb Gilmore garnered a 43. Seth Smith scored a 49 for the Spartans, while Johnny Andre and Greg Preisser both notched a 49.
New Castle falls
Sean Carmichael shot a 42 for the Red Hurricane in a 210-237 Section 5-3A loss to Beaver on the par-36 front nine at Seven Oaks Country Club.
Ian Donnelly and Josh Hoerner both shot a 47 for New Castle (2-7, 2-8), while Phillip Laurenza added a 48. Justin Girman scored a 53.
Mohawk prevails
Jay Wrona carded a 37 to lead the Warriors to a 210-224 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquennessing Country Club.
Mason Hopper was next with a 41 for Mohawk (7-2, 9-2), while Josh Wilkins and Keigan Hopper both shot a 42. Jackson Peters posted a 48.
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lady Lancers dropped all five matches in a 5-0 Section 4-2A road loss to Beaver.
Neshannock is now 1-3, 2-3.
Following are the results:
BEAVER 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Chloe DeSanzo (B) def. Elena Noga 6-0, 6-0.
2. Anna McKanja (B) def. Lindsey Urban 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lily Pruszenski (B) def. Chloe Maloof 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Mia Woodski/Ella Peluso (B) def. Alexa Ong/Jules Medure 6-0, 6-1.
2. Maria Katsadas/Hailey Ziegler (B) def. Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Ellwood falls
The Lady Wolverines dropped a 4-1 Section 4-2A road setback to Riverside.
Maddy McCommons (No. 1 singles) won the lone match for Ellwood City (0-5).
Following are the results:
RIVERSIDE 4, ELLWOOD CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Lauren Bush 6-1, 6-1.
2. Meredith Cote (R) def. Kailyn Hamilton 6-3, 6-1.
3. Alyssa Dallies (R) def. Tessa Folino 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES
1. Shannon Tritt/Marlin Ondek (R) def. Lacey Kennedy/Sophia Agnew 6-1, 6-0.
2. Molly Linville/Cato Spiken (R) def. Arianna Salvucci/Lexi Barnhart 6-3, 6-0.
Volleyball
Union sweeps foe
Ella Casalandra contributed 26 assists and three kills to pace the Lady Scots to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 Section 1-1A road win over Western Beaver.
Elise Booker followed with three blocks, nine kills and 11 digs for Union (3-0, 4-0) and Zoe Lepri chipped in four blocks and four kills. Maddie Mangelli contributed five kills and seven digs for the winners, Kelly Cleaver collected four blocks and eight kills, and Daliana Jones added five kills and 13 digs.
Western Beaver won the JV match, 25-12, 25-19.
Mieara Gunn blocked three shots for Union and Olivia Benedict added five kills and 10 digs.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11 District 10, nonregion home match to Hickory.
Alexis Boyer notched 46 assists, six passes, four digs and three points for the Lady Greyhounds, while Makenna Black added six passes and seven points.
Loghan Kollar contributed 25 passes and three points for Wilmington and Maelee Whiting was next with seven kills and five blocks. Charlie Black chipped in 11 passes, Myah Chimiak contributed 49 passes and four digs, and Chloe Krarup tallied 16 passes. Lettie Mahle posted 29 passes and Kara Hines had seven kills, seven blocks and six passes. Paije Peterson provided five kills, 31 passes, three aces and four points.
Wilmington lost the JV match, 25-16, 25-21.
Girls soccer
Dieter delivers
Sarah Dieter scored two goals for Wilmington, including the game winner with about 10 minutes remaining in a 3-2 District 10, nonregion home region victory over visiting Grove City.
Wilmington (5-1) trailed 1-0 at the half.
The Lady Greyhounds knotted the count halfway through the second half on a goal by Dieter. Emily Arblaster assisted on the first goal.
Arblaster also assisted on the Lady Greyhounds' second goal as she found Analiese Hendrickson for a tally and a 2-1 advantage. Grove City answered back to tie the game at 2.
The game winner for Wilmington was scored by Dieter on an assist from Isabella Melnik.
Taylor Kendall made 13 saves to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.