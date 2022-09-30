Neshannock High’s boys golf team won another championship Friday.
The Lancers defended their Tri-County title successfully at New Castle Country Club.
Neshannock finished with a 341, while Mohawk placed second with a 346. Shenango was third with a 358, while Riverside (366), Ellwood City (372), Laurel (382) and Union (407) rounded out the field.
“It was really nice to get the win,” Neshannock coach Mike Kirkwood said. “It was a good day. The kids played fast and quick and did what they were supposed to do. The course was in great shape and the greens were rolling fast. It was just a good day for golf.
“The fun part about this tournament is, we play against each other all year long, so it’s really great for the kids to interact with each other and talk and enjoy the day while playing some golf at a great course. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Neshannock’s Guy Hixon earned medalist honors as he fired an 82. Teammates Matt Morelli and Max Vitale both carded 83s along with Shenango’s Gavin Bruce and Riverside’s Ethan Santillo. Joey Presnar added a 93 to complete the Lancers’ foursome.
“It was a good showing for Hixon, who is normally our No. 3,” Kirkwood said. “Matt and Max both shot an 83, which is great. We had a challenge between our No. 4 and No. 5 golfer and Joey Presnar won by one shot. He did well today, too.”
Mason Hopper added an 85 for Mohawk, while Josh Wilkins finished with an 86. Keigan Hopper had a 91.
Ben Santangelo carded an 88 for Shenango. Zach Herb and Joe Campoli both finished with 93s for the Wildcats.
Jordan Keller led Ellwood City with a 90. Mitch Covert and Carson Cappello had 93s. Colten Crizer added a 96.
Johnny Andre’s 92 led Laurel. Caleb Gilmore and Eli Bintrim both carded 94s. Seth Smith had a 102.
Zach Chornenky topped Union with a 92. Rocco Galmarini had a 98, while David Heaberlin had a 100 and Conner Eckert finished with a 117.
Vitale, Morelli, and Wrona will compete at Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A individual championship at Oakmont Country Club.
Mohawk and Neshannock tied for the WPIAL Section 5-2A title with 10-2 marks and will compete at the WPIAL Class 2A team championship. The first round tees off Oct. 11 at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.
