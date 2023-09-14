The Neshannock High boys golf team locked up a share of the section championship Thursday afternoon.
Max Vitale carded a 37 to lead the Lancers to a 199-212 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln at Delmar Golf Course.
Neshannock (11-0 section, 11-0 overall) can claim the crown outright next week with a win over Mohawk.
Matt Morelli followed with a 38 for the Lancers and Sophia Covelli collected a 39. Rocco Bautti notched a 40 and Joey Presnar produced a 45.
Jordan Keller shot a 36 for the Wolverines and Jaxon Rozanski recorded a 42. Colten Crizer and Mitch Covert both tallied a 43 for the hosts. Carson Cappello collected a 48.
New Castle loses
Ian Donnelly shot a 43 for the Red Hurricane in a 191-224 Section 5-3A loss to Blackhawk on the par-36 third nine at Blackhawk Golf Course.
Phil Laurenza and Sean Carmichael both fired a 44 for New Castle, while Vinny Micco added a 46. Brody Young tallied a 47.
Girls tennis
Wilmington rolls to win
The Lady Greyhounds rolled to a District 10, Region 1-2A home win over Oil City.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Elizabeth Bersett (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Wilmington.
The doubles tandems of Linnea Funari/Annalise Ramirez (No. 1) and Ami Hatch/Michaela Fisher (No. 2) also earned wins.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, OIL CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Kiera Carle 6-0, 6-0.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Gracie Singleton 6-1, 6-1.
3. Elizabeth Bersett (W) def. Natalie Arnink 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
DOUBLES
1. Linnea Funari/Annalise Ramirez (W) def. Maddie Stephens/Alex Power 6-3, 6-2.
2. Ami Hatch/Michaela Fisher (W) def. Syd Miller/MacKenzie Canaan 6-2, 6-0.
Volleyball Mohawk sweeps
Chloe Fadden notched eight digs and three aces to guide the Lady Warriors to a 26-24, 25-19, 25-10 Section 1-2A home win over Laurel.
Estelle Winck posted five digs and three aces for Mohawk and Deyani Revis recorded five kills. Carmen Hart notched six digs.
Teagan Fortuna provided five assists and four aces for Laurel and Hailey Collins chipped in five assists. Kayla Carlson contributed five kills, while Dakota Weldon notched five kills and seven passes to target. Summer Haney registered eight passes to target.
Mohawk lost the JV match, 25-19, 11-25, 16-14.
Marli McBride slammed eight kills for the Lady Warriors, Emme Druschel delivered six and Reagan Magno contributed four kills. Taryn Smith served four aces.
Wilmington wins marathon
Loghan Kollar posted 11 points, 32 digs and 22 receptions to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a 24-26, 25-8, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12 District 10, Region 3-2A home win over Oil City.
Charlie Black followed with seven points, 14 receptions and 25 digs for Wilmington (1-1, 2-3), while Kyla Baney 14 points, three aces, 18 digs, nine receptions and six assists.
Kayah Brewer blocked 10 shots for the Lady Greyhounds and Jenna Whiting was next with nine points, three aces, 17 digs and 14 assists. Macy Gardner garnered three kills and 13 blocks for the winners and Lettie Mahle tallied eight kills, three aces and 10 blocks, Lainey Todd tallied eight kills and three digs.
Makenna Black blasted 11 kills, six points, nine receptions and 20 digs, Ellie Cullen collected five digs and five receptions, while Olivia Hendrickson posted three points and three kills.
Wilmington won the JV match, 25-16, 25-11.
Neshannock wins in three
Jaidon Nogay served 16 points and four aces to propel the Lady Lancers to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 Section 1-2A home victory over Riverside.
Mikalia Measel was next for Neshannock (4-0) with 12 kills and six blocks. Bella Perod contributed 17 digs for the winners.
Neshannock won the JV match, 25-15, 25-8.
Ellwood tops Shenango
The Lady Wolverines outlasted the Lady Wildcats, 28-26, 25-18, 30-32, 14-25, 15-5.
Addy Kays chipped in 15 points and 19 kills for Shenango (2-2), while Zoe Offie added 14 markers and 10 kills.
Giada Christopher contributed 12 service points and Maria Bryant was next with 10.
Amara DeFrank delivered seven kills and Elyse Lenhart followed with seven aces and 35 assists.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-18, 25-16.
Kayla Wheelock served 16 points for the Lady Wildcats and Ella Ferrell handed out 10 assists. Adrianna Campoli slammed five kills for the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.